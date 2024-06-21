Bluestone Appeals the Notification Received from the Guatemalan Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2024 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") has reviewed the legal aspects of the notification received from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of Guatemala ("MARN") (see June 17, 2024, press release) and has begun an appeal process. While the notification is under appeal the approved environmental permit amendment remains valid.

Background to the Environmental Permit Amendment

The approved environmental permit amendment met and exceeded the terms of reference that the MARN instructed the Company to follow, and it adhered to Guatemalan law. The environmental permit amendment was granted after a 26-month review period consisting of multiple field visits and was approved and signed by a team of government experts from various ministries who participated in the different stages of the process.

Bluestone Resources About

Bluestone Resources is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Guatemala. The Company's flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project, a near surface mine development project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The Company released the results of a Feasibility Study for the project, outlining an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr at head grades of +2.0 g/t gold. The project will produce 2.6 million ounces of gold over the life of mine at an all-in sustaining cost of US$629/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 14-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Peter Hemstead"

Peter Hemstead | President, CEO, and Chair of the Board

