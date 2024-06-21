TRU Precious Metals Relists on OTCQB

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has relisted its common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S."), under the existing U.S. stock symbol "TRUIF".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, and is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for U.S.-based investors. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for TRU at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TRUIF/overview.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "Relisting on the OTCQB, following a brief hiatus earlier this year for expense-management purposes, is an important business-building move for TRU to gain access to the deeper pool of capital in the United States. We know from recent business development efforts in the U.S. that investors there have increased interest in copper and gold as those commodities approach and break record-high prices. We intend to develop and leverage this heightened investor visibility as we advance exploration on our flagship gold-copper Golden Rose Project in southwestern Newfoundland this summer and beyond."

The Company's common shares remain eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company. TRU's common shares will also continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU".

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, OTCQB:TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 37%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ and follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the expected benefits of the Company's OTCQB relisting, and the Company's exploration plans. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding U.S. capital markets believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including volatility in financial markets and economic conditions, no assurance of enhanced liquidity and/or market awareness of the Company in the U.S., and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

