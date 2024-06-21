Pan American Energy Announces Completion of the Spring 2024 Field Prospecting and Sampling Program at the Big Mack Lithium Project

CALGARY, June 21, 2024 - Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG | OTCQB: PAANF | FRA: SS60) ("Pan American" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Spring 2024 field prospecting and sampling program at the Big Mack Lithium Project ("Big Mack" or the "Project"), located 80 km north of the town of Kenora, Ontario. The exploration program is part of a collaborative research project with the Institute of Microbial Systems and Society ("IMSS") at the University of Regina ("U of R") entitled "Geomicrobiology for Detecting Rare Metal Deposits".



The Spring 2024 field prospecting and sampling program commenced on May 13th, 2024 and completed on June 21st, 2024 both on time and on budget. The program was led by Dr. Jared Suchan, P.Geo. (technical advisor) and Dr. Andrew Cameron (IMSS/U of R), utilizing eight students specializing in geosciences from the U of R for field sample collection. The students recorded field data across the Project area, documented site observations, tested ground water chemistry, and collected an array of samples when possible, including soil, rocks, and vegetation. A total number of 856 stations were performed, from which 189 water chemistry measurements were taken; 885 soil, 659 rock, and 392 plant samples were collected for geochemical analysis at the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon; and, 881 soil samples were collected for geomicrobial analysis at the IMSS Laboratory in Regina, Saskatchewan. There were 120 "calibration" stations focused on calibrating geomicrobial signatures over various types of pegmatites (both mineralized and barren) at 10-meter spacing, and 462 "general" stations dedicated to covering the majority (452 acres) of the Project at 65-meter spacing. A regional "pegmatite corridor", identified by previous operators based upon trends of rock and plant geochemistry, was tested in greater detail with 130 "wide-corridor" stations at 45-meter spacing across 119 acres. Within the corridor area tested, the highest level of detail (32-meter spacing across 67 acres) was evaluated with 144 "narrow-corridor" stations on a narrow band that coincided with several magnetic anomalies that had been detected in a previous high-resolution survey. Pan American intends to complement existing geochemical and geophysical exploration data on the property by using geomicrobiology to help generate, improve, and refine exploratory drill targets at the Big Mack. The research project is currently under review by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada ("NSERC") for a grant under the Alliance Grants - Mitacs Accelerate project which, if received, will be applied to offset the costs of the research, including the costs of the sampling program at Big Mack.

Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With the successful completion of the Spring 2024 field prospecting and sampling program at our Big Mack Lithium Project, we are excited about the efficiency and precision demonstrated by our team and partners. The integration of geomicrobiology with our existing geochemical and geophysical data is expected to be a promising step forward in improving how new drills targets are selected. We look forward to the results from the SRC and IMSS to help guide our next steps."

More information about NSERC's Alliance Mission grants can be found at https://www.nserc-crsng.gc.ca.

About the Institute of Microbial Systems and Society

The Institute for Microbial Systems and Society ("IMSS") was created in 2016 by Dr. Andrew Cameron and Dr. Christopher Yost at the University of Regina. The creation of the IMSS represented the formalization of functional microbial genomics research within the Faculty of Science and has provided the means to increase research activities and collaborations for research impact. The IMSS provides access to genomic technologies combined with the exploration of new ways to integrate genomic tools to collaborative research programs. The IMSS uses a functional genomics approach by integrating current and emerging sequencing technologies to develop comprehensive approaches for studying the genetic makeup, gene expression, and gene function in microbial organisms and within microbial communities.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is an independent consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTCQB: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County - Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

