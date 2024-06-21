Banyan Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2024 - Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) (the "Company") further to its press release dated June 20, 2024 announcing the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced financing in which the Company raised an aggregate of $14,001,300.00, the Company is pleased to announce it has closed a second and final tranche of the financing, pursuant to which it has issued an additional 1,111,000 common shares (the "HD Shares") at a price of $0.27 per HD Share for gross proceeds of $299,970. In total, the Company raised an aggregate of $14,301,270 pursuant to both tranches of the financing. The HD Shares were issued pursuant to other applicable private placement exemptions and are subject to a hold period under Canadian securities laws expiring October 22, 2024. The net proceeds raised pursuant to the issuance of the HD Shares will be used for general and administrative expenses.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the meaning ascribed to them in Regulation S under the 1933 Act.

