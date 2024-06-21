Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

16:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2024.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William J. Kennedy

39,408,974

78.1%

11,032,242

21.9%

Benjamin Guenther

48,600,728

96.4%

1,840,488

3.6%

Luis Ricardo Miraglia

48,547,715

96.2%

1,893,501

3.8%

Thomas Weng

39,026,923

77.4%

11,414,293

22.6%

Shastri Ramnath

48,530,950

96.2%

1,910,266

3.8%

Mary-Lynn Oke

42,733,809

84.7%

7,707,407

15.3%

Vernon Baker

48,630,182

96.4%

1,811,034

3.6%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

50,640,182

96.1%

2,075,093

3.9%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina Mine and Plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Alfred Colas
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
alfred.colas@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QA7P
CA47009M8896
www.jaguarmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap