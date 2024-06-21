Phenom Announces $1.24M Closing of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, June 21, 2024 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on June 10, 2024. The Company has issued 2,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.45/Unit for gross proceeds of $1,237,500. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $6,300.00 as finder's fees.

Each Unit comprises one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.65 at any time before 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on June 22, 2027, being the third anniversary of the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring October 22, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, further to its press release of May 22, 2024, the Company has made its initial option payment with respect to the King Solomon Gold Project, which includes the issuance of 75,000 common shares to the property owner. These shares are subject to a hold period expiring October 15, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also wishes to correct its previous disclosure regarding the option purchase price for this property and advises that in order to fully exercise its option and acquire the property, over a four-year period, the Company will issue 75,000 shares of the Company and pay an aggregate of US$157,500 (not US$150,000 as previously disclosed). All other terms of the agreement remain as disclosed in the May 22, 2024 news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom holds a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The property lies in the southern parts of Carlin Gold Trend. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. The Company also has options agreements to earn 100% interest in the Dobbin, King Solomon and Crescent Valley gold projects in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF Phenom Resources Corp.

per: "Paul Cowley"

CEO & President

T: (604) 340-7711

E: pcowley@phenomresources.com W: www.phenomresources.com

