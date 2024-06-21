Getty Copper Inc. Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2024 - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 5 and all director nominees, as proposed in the Management Information Circular dated May 22, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The directors are as follows:

Philip A. Potter

Thomas Hamaoka

Earl W. Hope

Brent Lepinski

Tom MacNeill

The Company is also pleased to announce that following the Meeting, the directors appointed Tom MacNeill, a director of the Company, as it's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. MacNeill brings considerable experience to his role of Chief Executive Officer. He is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan (Economics) and is a Charted Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified General Accountant (CGA). Mr. MacNeill has also completed the Canadian Securities course (with Honors) in 1987. Mr. MacNeill has more than 35 years of experience encompassing all aspects of exploration, project development and finance. Notable corporate development achievements in the sector include the early-stage financing/development of Athabasca Potash Inc. (all cash sale to BHP Billiton Canada Inc.), Rallymont Energy Inc. (all cash sale to Husky Energy Inc.), Copper Canyon Resources Ltd. (acquired by NovaGold Resources Ltd.) and Prairie Hunter Energy Corp. (acquired by Renegade Petroleum Ltd.).

Mr. MacNeill's work history includes positions as an investment advisor with a major Canadian firm, a management accountant within the mining industry, the Chief Financial Officer of a Canadian trust corporation as well as extensive resource portfolio management including holding or having held positions at Eros Resources Corp, Claude Resources, Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., 49 North Resources Inc., Royal Helium, FNR Energy Inc., FNR Energy II Inc. and FNR Energy III Inc.

These and many other successful ventures, combined with Mr. MacNeill's experience as an Investment Advisor with a major brokerage house, and as the CFO of Pacific Western Trust Corporation (now Schedule 1 Canadian Chartered Bank VersaBank) make Mr. MacNeill uniquely qualified within the Canadian resource sector.

The Board of Directors thanks Philip Potter for acting as Inteim Chief Executive Officer.

Tom MacNeill, CEO, Director

