ENTRÉE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2024 AGM RESULTS

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2024 - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX: ETG) (OTCQB: ERLFF) (the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 13, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Votes Director # % # % Teresa Conway 110,870,268 96.17 4,416,920 3.83 Alan Edwards 110,867,108 96.17 4,420,080 3.83 Allan Moss 110,878,547 96.18 4,408,641 3.82 Michael Price 110,871,247 96.17 4,415,941 3.83 Paula Rogers 110,875,657 96.17 4,411,531 3.83 Stephen Scott 110,980,757 96.26 4,306,431 3.74

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

DEFERRED SHARE UNIT PLAN

Shareholders approved the renewal of the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects - the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Horizon Copper Corp. and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entree-resources-announces-2024-agm-results-302179411.html

SOURCE Entrée Resources