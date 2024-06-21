Filo Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2024 - Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General Meeting held on June 21, 2024 (the "Meeting"). View PDF

A total of 88,751,880 common shares of the 130,867,834 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 67.82% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

The number of directors elected at the Meeting is eight and each of the following nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2024, was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Against Adam Lundin 88.94 11.06 James Beck 90.77 9.23 Erin Johnston 93.14 6.86 Wojtek Wodzicki 82.66 17.34 Carmel Daniele 97.72 2.28 Ron Hochstein 88.44 11.56 Joyce Ngo 99.70 0.30 Peter O'Callaghan 97.56 2.44

At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditor of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, 100% For and 0% Withheld.

About Filo Corp.

Filo is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina and adjacent Region III, Chile. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information was submitted by Filo Corp. for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 21, 2024, at 5:00 pm EDT.

