Canadian Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche of Financing, Results of Recent Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Election of Michael Swistun, CFA, to the Board of Directors

Toronto, June 21, 2024 - Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial first tranche closing of its private placement offering, by the issuance of 1,968,750 flow through shares at a price of $0.16 per share, for gross proceeds totalling $315,000.

In connection with this first tranche closing, the Company paid $15,900 in finders fees to eligible finders, and insiders subscribed for 312,500 of the total shares issued in this first tranche closing. All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months.

The proceeds from the issuance of flow through shares shall be incurred on the Company's Canadian exploration projects, qualifying as Canadian Exploration Expenditures (CEE).

The Company further announces that all items of business at its recent annual general and special meeting of shareholders were approved. This included the election of Michael Swistun, CFA, President and CEO of Canadian Gold Corp., to the board of directors.

About Canadian Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The Company holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). The Company is 36% owned by Robert McEwen, who was the founder and CEO of Goldcorp and is Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.

