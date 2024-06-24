OceanaGold Receives $30M for Sale of the Blackwater Project

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2024 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") confirms it has completed the previously announced sale of the Company's interest in the Blackwater project in New Zealand following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions. As consideration for the sale, OceanaGold received $30 million in cash and expects to record an after-tax accounting gain of approximately $10 million in the second quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

