Southern Silver Exploration Corp hits major milestone with updated PEA on Cerro Las Minitas Project
16:02 Uhr | NewsDirect
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. President Larry Page joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share results from its updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on its Cerro Las Minitas project. The study is based on an updated Mineral Resourse with Indicated - 13.3Mt averaging 102g/t Ag, 0.07g/t Au, 0.17% Cu 1.3% Pb, and 3.1% Zn totaling 43.4Moz Ag, 32Koz Au, 49Mlb Cu, 374Mlb Pb and 921Mlb Zn; and Inferred - 23.4Mt averaging 111g/t Ag, 0.14g/t Au, 0.21% Cu, 1.1% Pb and 2.1% Zn totaling 83.4Moz Ag, 104koz Au, 111Mlb Cu, 582Mlb Pb and 1,106Mlb Zn.
Page told Proactive the project's Robust Economics has a Base Case1: after-tax NPV5% of $501M and IRR of 21.2%with a 48-month payback. The company says this latest economic update of represents a new milestone in the ongoing evolution and development of the project which is the culmination of a number of smaller technical improvements, developed over the last 18 months, which together result in a significant increase in the value of the Cerro Las Minitas asset. This includes the addition of new mineral resources from the North Felsite zone as first reported in March 2023; the standardization of the metallurgical recoveries and charges across each of the deposits, including the addition of gold revenues into the project cash-flow; improvements in the mine scheduling and optimization both the Operating and Capital costs of the project.
Page feels infill drilling is needed, specifically on the portions of the deposit that fall within the Inferred category of classification will increase confidence in the Mineral Resource estimate, will further de-risk the project and potentially increase the value of the project. Page emphasised that the property is free from net smelter return royalties, making it more attractive for future deals. The focus is now on securing favourable agreements to maximise shareholder value.
