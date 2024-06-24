Sun Summit Announces Adoption of RSU Plan

Vancouver, June 24, 2024 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) (the "Company" or "Sun Summit") is pleased to announce that it has adopted a new restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") that was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting held on June 21, 2024. Restricted share units ("RSUs") may be granted to any employee, director or consultant of the Company or its subsidiaries, other than persons conducting investor relations activities, from time to time by the board of directors of the Company, subject to the limitations set forth in the RSU Plan. The maximum number of common shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the RSU Plan is 6,220,056 common shares of the Company, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the RSU Plan. The RSU Plan is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C. and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

