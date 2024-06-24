Cleveland-Cliffs to Host U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and USW International President David McCall at Cleveland Works

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer is hosting Senator Sherrod Brown (OH) and leadership from the United Steelworkers, David McCall, USW International President and Donnie Blatt, Director of USW District 1, at its Cleveland Works plant in Ohio on Wednesday, June 26 for a press conference. Senator Brown's visit follows the recent bipartisan legislation introduced to stop the dramatic increase in Mexican steel imports. The Stop Mexico's Steel Surge Act reinstates the 232 tariffs on Mexican steel imports at 25 percent, for no less than a year, and gives the President of the United States the authority to impose additional quotas and tariff rate quotas on specific products if necessary. Senator Brown has led efforts pushing the current administration to take aggressive action to enforce the agreement to level the playing field for American manufacturers and workers in the steel industry.

During the visit, Senator Brown will meet with Cleveland-Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves and USW International President David McCall, as well as with local union leaders and employees regarding this important trade enforcement matter. Mr. Goncalves will be hosting a press conference with Senator Brown, David McCall and Donnie Blatt that will be live streamed on the Company's YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH)

David McCall, USW International President

Donnie Blatt, Director of USW District 1

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Livestream Details:

Cleveland-Cliffs Program

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

The live broadcast is accessible via Cleveland-Cliffs' YouTube channel:

Cleveland-Cliffs+Live+Stream+Link&index=1&md5=9873ed11abeb8476e207bbeb8354125e" shape="rect">Cleveland-Cliffs Live Stream Link

A replay will be available after the event on Cleveland-Cliffs' channel.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs is also the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624980801/en/

Contact

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patricia Persico

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(216) 694-5316

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James Kerr

Director, Investor Relations

(216) 694-7719