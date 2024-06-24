Mosaic Announces April and May 2024 Revenue and Sales Volumes

TAMPA, June 24, 2024 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its combined April and May 2024 sales volumes and revenue by business segment.

Potash Apr/May 2024 Apr/May 2023 Sales volumes (000 tonnes(1)) 1,314 1,617 Sales revenues (million USD) $ 371 $ 672 Phosphates Apr/May 2024 Apr/May 2023 Sales volumes (000 tonnes(1)) 932 1,329 Sales revenues (million USD) $ 671 $ 948 Mosaic Fertilizantes Apr/May 2024 Apr/May 2023 Sales Volumes (000 tonnes(1)) 1,237 1,305 Sales Revenues (million USD) $ 606 $ 791

(1)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

Previous second quarter 2024 guidance is reiterated. Potash sales volume and MOP prices at the mine are expected to be in the range 2.2-2.4 million tonnes, and $210-$250 per tonne, respectively. Phosphates sales volumes and DAP prices at the plant are expected to be in the range of 1.6-1.8 million tonnes, and $530-$580 per tonne, respectively.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Mosaic will publish a market update on the company's investor relations website immediately after this press release. Mosaic - Market Education (mosaicco.com)

