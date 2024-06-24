Trifecta Gold Ltd. announces results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2024 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 24, 2024. All resolutions presented to the Meeting were approved, including the re-election of the five incumbent Directors, the re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as Auditors, the renewal of Trifecta's Stock Option Plan and the approval of disinterested shareholders for the related party transaction with Strategic Metals Ltd., pursuant to which Trifecta has the right to acquire up to 100% of Mt. Hinton and ten other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, as originally announced on March 1, 2024. Trifecta will now be applying for final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its agreement with Strategic Metals Ltd., as well as for final acceptance of the private placement of up to $1,500,000 announced on May 30, 2024. Further information regarding these applications for final Exchange acceptance will disseminated once available.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. The Company's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

