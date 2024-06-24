Forum Updates on Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, June 24, 2024 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 3, 2024, it has completed its private placement offering of units priced at $0.135 per unit. The Company received subscriptions for a total of 7,084,000 units for total proceeds of $956,343 which included insiders subscribing for 780,000 units or $105,300. The Company anticipates formal closing of the offering later this week. Net proceeds will be used for general working capital.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

