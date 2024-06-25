Menü Artikel
Euromax Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

10:58 Uhr  |  CNW

TSXV: EOX
www.euromaxresources.com

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2024 - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated May 16, 2024, were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia on Monday, June 24, 2024.

At Annual General Meeting, each of the individuals nominated by management for election as a director of the Company were duly elected and the number of directors of the Company was fixed at eight (8) in accordance with the Company's Articles. The results are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Vote for

% ¹

Tim Morgan-Wynne

337,625,775

99.99 %

Ali Vezvaei

337,655,775

99.99 %

Nicolas Treand

337,630,775

99.99 %

Martyn Konig

337,630,775

99.99 %

James Burke

337,630,775

99.99 %

Ivan Vutov

337,655,775

99.99 %

Stanislav Delchev

337,655,775

99.99 %

Patrick Forward

337,630,775

99.99 %

¹ out of 337,673,608 registered votes that vote for proposed nominees
Re-Appointment of Auditors

BDO LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

The Board & Management wishes to express its thanks to all shareholders for their support.

Board Appointments

The Company further announces that the following members have been appointed to the Board Committees:

Audit Committee

Stanislav Delchev (Chair), James Burke, Martyn Konig and Ali Vezvaei;

Compensation Committee

Martyn Konig (Chair), Ali Vezvaei and James Burke;

Technical Committee

Greg Morris (Chair), Tim Morgan-Wynne and Patrick Forward.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the Company's cash for ongoing operations. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, as well as the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and the related MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Euromax Resources Ltd.



Contact
For more information, please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact: Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman, +44 20 3918 5160, tmorganwynne@euromaxresources.com
