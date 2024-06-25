Fortuna intersects 31.3 g/t gold over 12.0 meters from the Karakara Prospect at the Diamba Sud Gold Project

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2024 - Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.



Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Drilling at Karakara continues to improve our understanding of the prospect's potential, returning several high-grade intercepts including a highlight intersection of 31.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.0 meters in drill hole DSDD243. The exploration team is looking forward to utilizing the improved understanding of the geological controls on gold mineralization to further advance the regional exploration programs." Mr. Weedon concluded, "Our focus has now moved towards progressing some of the many satellite opportunities at Diamba Sud, with highly encouraging, early-stage results such as 8.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 27.7 meters returned from drill hole DSR680 at Western Splay, and 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.3 meters returned from drill hole DSDD262 at Kassasoko. These prospects represent new opportunities for additional ounces and continue to highlight the prospectivity of the wider Diamba Sud Gold Project."

Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Drilling at Diamba Sud has continued with the focus moving to testing and upgrading several key high priority satellite prospects (refer to Figure 1), including Western Splay and Kassasoko, as well as further work to improve the definition and understanding of the mineralization controls at Bougouda and Karakara. An additional 20,665-meter, 159-hole program has been completed at Diamba Sud since March 2024 (refer to Fortuna news release dated March 11, 2024).

Results from this program will be incorporated into the ongoing project development work, with the encouraging results from Western Splay and Kassasoko expected to contribute toward growing the project portfolio and resource base, while also improving confidence in the regional geological understanding. With the tempo of drilling planned to slow across the forthcoming rainy season, the exploration team will continue to review and fine-tune the geological controls on mineralization.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project location plan





Karakara Prospect

Infill and extension drilling at Karakara continued to define additional mineralization beyond the historic pit design, while also providing confirmatory data to help validate previous geological interpretations.



Karakara drilling highlights include:

DSDD223: 4.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.2 meters from 139 meters DSDD229: 7.0 g/t Au

23.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.2 meters from 141 meters

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 157 meters DSDD238: 4.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 120 meters DSDD243: 31.3 g/t Au

87.0 g/t Au

11.1 g/t Au

1.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.0 meters from 24 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from 28 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 34 meters

over an estimated true width of 8.0 meters from 85 meters DSDD246: 4.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.8 meters from 128.5 meters DSDD217: 1.6 g/t Au

1.1 g/t Au

9.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.6 meters from 50.5 meters

over an estimated true width of 6.3 meters from 79.6 meters

over an estimated true width of 3.2 meters from 117 meters DSDD219: 1.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 112 meters DSDD292: 6.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.9 meters from 44 meters

An updated interpretation supported by further drilling will take place during the third quarter of 2024 to further refine the controls on mineralization, the association with the nearby Area D and the Moungoundi to Southern Arc prospects (refer to Figure 2).

Figure 2: Karakara cross-section showing select results - looking north





Kassasoko Prospect

Drilling at Kassasoko, located approximately 1-kilometer to the southeast of Western Splay, was successful in intersecting several broad zones of mineralization. Drilling highlights include:

DSDD262: 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.3 meters from 28.2 meters DSR685: 1.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 108 meters DSR686 2.5 g/t Au

1.1g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 19 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 116 meters

In comparison to mineralization elsewhere at Diamba Sud, mineralization at Kassasoko is hosted within a granitic unit and in close proximity to a series of dioritic intrusives (refer to Figure 3). Exploration work is continuing.

Figure 3: Kassasoko cross-section showing select results - looking northeast





Western Splay drilling highlights include:

DSDD232: 8.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 132 meters DSDD275: 12.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.2 meters from 114.7 meters DSR679: 8.8 g/t Au

6.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from 7 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 6.9 meters from 47 meters DSR680: 8.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 27.7 meters from 104 meters DSDD245: 2.8 g/t Au

1.3 g/t Au

1.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.9 meters from 11 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 5.0 meters from 30 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 7.3 meters from 53 meters DSDD248: 4.8 g/t Au

3.0 g/t Au

2.1 g/t Au

3.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.9 meters from 19 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from 31 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 17.8 meters from 59 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 5.9 meters from 83 meters DSDD293: 6.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 33.3 meters from 115.4 meters

Drilling continues, extending further to the south to test below an active artisanal area, with the objective of increasing the prospect footprint, as well as improving the geological interpretation of the wider southern area of Diamba Sud, particularly the relationships between the Moungoundi-Western Splay-Kassasoko-Southern Arc prospects.

Figure 4: Western Splay cross-section showing select results - looking north





Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program at the Diamba Sud Gold Project.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS's preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the potential of the Diamba Sud Gold Project based on the early success at the Western Splay and Kassasoko prospects, statements relating to the potential to progress the satellite opportunities at the Diamba Sud Gold Project; the proposed plan to update the geological interpretation of certain prospects including the Karakara prospect in the third quarter of 2024; the Company's objectives for the current drilling program at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and expectations regarding additional drilling and exploration programs planned for 2024; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations. Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for gold, silver, and other metals; the timing and success of the Company's proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labour, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the possibility that the appeal in respect of the ruling in favor of Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. reinstating the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine (the "EIA") will be successful; the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Company's mineral properties including the Diamba Sud Gold Project; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's information derived from its exploration programs at the Company's mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Company's properties; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that the appeal filed in the Mexican Collegiate Court challenging the reinstatement of the EIA will be unsuccessful; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

HoleID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elev

(m) EOH1

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m) ETW

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole

Type Area DSDD213 231871 1428285 153 221 270 -60 NSI DD Karakara DSDD215 231698 1428285 152 152 270 -60 64.3 67.8 3.5 2.8 6.0 DD Karakara incl 67 67.8 0.8 0.6 13.1 DD Karakara 97 105.7 8.7 7.0 4.9 DD Karakara incl 104.8 105.7 0.9 0.7 29.1 DD Karakara DSDD217 231748 1428219 151 157 270 -55 50.5 60 9.5 7.6 1.6 DD Karakara 79.6 87.4 7.9 6.3 1.1 DD Karakara 117 121 4.0 3.2 9.6 DD Karakara incl 119 120 1.0 0.8 34.9 DD Karakara DSDD219 231719 1428103 150 203 340 -50 112 125 13.0 10.4 1.8 DD Karakara 169 172 3.0 2.4 2.6 DD Karakara DSDD222 231975 1428419 153 191 270 -60 136 143 7.0 5.6 1.9 DD Karakara DSDD223 231822 1428246 152 203 270 -60 119 125 6.0 4.8 2.2 DD Karakara 131 135 4.0 3.2 2.3 DD Karakara 139 149.3 10.3 8.2 4.6 DD Karakara incl 145 146 1.0 0.8 10.5 DD Karakara and 148.1 149.3 1.2 1.0 21.8 DD Karakara DSDD226 231966 1428407 154 179 270 -65 NSI DD Karakara DSDD227 231916 1428376 154 179 270 -60 87.7 93 5.3 4.3 3.7 DD Karakara incl 92 93 1.0 0.8 12.7 DD Karakara 140 143 3.0 2.4 2.1 DD Karakara DSDD229 231910 1428425 155 191 270 -60 141 150 9.0 7.2 7.0 DD Karakara incl 144 145 1.0 0.8 52.0 DD Karakara 157 159 2.0 1.6 23.7 DD Karakara incl 157 158 1.0 0.8 43.8 DD Karakara DSDD231 231888 1428344 154 201 270 -60 48 51 3.0 2.4 4.8 DD Karakara incl 49 50 1.0 0.8 12.3 DD Karakara 82 93 11.0 8.8 1.5 DD Karakara DSDD233 231863 1428325 153 185 270 -60 74 75 1.0 0.8 7.9 DD Karakara 145 148 3.0 2.4 2.0 DD Karakara DSDD234 231614 1428102 151 161 340 -50 NSI DD Karakara DSDD237 231793 1428200 151 222 270 -50 55 59 4.0 3.2 2.2 DD Karakara 81 85 4.0 3.2 2.4 DD Karakara 94 98 4.0 3.2 1.5 DD Karakara 171.9 174 2.1 1.7 6.1 DD Karakara incl 171.9 173 1.1 0.9 10.2 DD Karakara 193 197 4.0 3.2 1.4 DD Karakara DSDD238 231853 1428225 151 200 270 -55 120 133 13.0 10.4 4.3 DD Karakara incl 121 122 1.0 0.8 28.7 DD Karakara and 125 126 1.0 0.8 14.5 DD Karakara DSDD240 231739 1428268 152 185 90 -60 60 73 13.0 10.4 1.2 DD Karakara DSDD243 231749 1428174 150 161 270 -50 24 39 15.0 12.0 31.3 DD Karakara incl 28 33 5.0 4.0 87.0 DD Karakara and 34 36 2.0 1.6 11.1 DD Karakara 85 95 10.0 8.0 1.8 DD Karakara DSDD244 231917 1428204 151 233 270 -55 100 102 2.0 1.6 13.1 DD Karakara incl 101 102 1.0 0.8 23.4 DD Karakara 139 143 4.0 3.2 8.0 DD Karakara incl 139 140 1.0 0.8 26.0 DD Karakara 147 150 3.0 2.4 6.5 DD Karakara incl 148 149 1.0 0.8 13.9 DD Karakara 199 203 4.0 3.2 1.9 DD Karakara DSDD246 231850 1428253 152 200 270 -60 89.9 90.5 0.6 0.5 12.4 DD Karakara 109.5 112.5 3.0 2.4 1.8 DD Karakara 116.2 121 4.8 3.9 2.0 DD Karakara 128.5 142 13.5 10.8 4.6 DD Karakara incl 129 130 1.0 0.8 31.2 DD Karakara DSDD247 231805 1428378 153 149 90 -60 58 61 3.0 2.4 2.8 DD Karakara 131 132 1.0 0.8 5.1 DD Karakara DSR624 231456 1428202 154 120 90 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR625 231393 1428197 153 150 90 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR626 231344 1428202 153 150 90 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR627 231428 1428275 156 156 90 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR628 231368 1428277 156 154 90 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR629 233310 1428268 152 150 90 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR630 231559 1428117 153 132 340 -50 15 25 10.0 8.0 0.8 RC Karakara 30 41 11.0 8.8 1.2 RC Karakara 45 56 11.0 8.8 0.9 RC Karakara DSR631 231506 1428148 151 130 340 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR632 231526 1428108 151 180 340 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR633 231579 1428053 150 180 340 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR670 231558 1428006 149 102 340 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR671 232040 1428349 157 102 270 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR672 232101 1428398 159 108 270 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSR673 232168 1428450 162 102 270 -50 NSI RC Karakara DSDD292 231677 1428179 152 152 273 -49 44 50 6.0 5.9 6.3 DD Karakara Inc 46 47 1.0 1.0 20.4 58 59 1.0 1.0 5.5 DSDD295 231660 1428201 153 104 271 -50 45 50 5.0 5.0 3.2 DD Karakara DSDD239 231666 1425923 145 133.6 150 -55 11 13 2.0 1.4 3.6 DD Kassasoko DSDD241 231721 1425826 116 105 330 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD242 231637 1425919 118 150 330 -50 20 37 17.0 11.9 1.3 DD Kassasoko 46 53 7.0 4.9 0.9 DD Kassasoko DSDD259 231686 1425747 144 131 330 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD260 231588 1425832 144 138 150 -50 25 26.7 1.7 1.2 6.7 DD Kassasoko incl 26 26.7 0.7 0.5 13.9 DD Kassasoko DSDD261 231814 1425787 143 74 330 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD262 231877 1425885 142 98 330 -65 28.2 50 21.8 15.3 2.9 DD Kassasoko incl 36 37 1.0 0.7 20.8 DD Kassasoko DSDD263 232299 1426120 142 80 330 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD264 231705 1425912 145 125 150 -50 21 23 2.0 1.4 12.6 DD Kassasoko incl 21 22 1.0 0.7 23.4 DD Kassasoko 88 92 4.0 2.8 1.3 DD Kassasoko DSDD265 231602 1425855 144 138 150 -50 130 131 1.0 0.7 5.3 DD Kassasoko DSDD268 231841 1425730 144 153 330 -55 84 93 9.0 6.3 1.1 DD Kassasoko 133 139 6.0 4.2 1.2 DD Kassasoko DSDD271 231554 1425886 145 164 150 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD273 231712 1425941 144 134 150 -55 NSI DD Kassasoko DSR685 231782 1425886 143 144 150 -50 40 51 11.0 7.7 1.2 RC Kassasoko 63 66 3.0 2.1 2.6 RC Kassasoko 108 132 24.0 16.8 1.3 RC Kassasoko DSR686 231760 1425904 143 146 150 -50 19 30 11.0 7.7 2.5 RC Kassasoko 56 68 12.0 8.4 0.7 RC Kassasoko 116 133 17.0 11.9 1.1 RC Kassasoko DSR687 231568 1425964 144 150 150 -50 27 38 11.0 7.7 0.8 RC Kassasoko 60 66 6.0 4.2 1.0 RC Kassasoko DSR688 231874 1425946 144 94 150 -55 70 79 9.0 6.3 1.2 RC Kassasoko DSR689 231892 1425962 144 90 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR690 231929 1425995 144 95 150 -50 62 63 1.0 0.7 8.6 RC Kassasoko DSR691 232244 1426155 144 114 150 -50 40 48 8.0 5.6 3.3 RC Kassasoko incl 41 42 1.0 0.7 11.0 RC Kassasoko DSR692 232315 1426188 144 90 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSDD230 231070 1426250 145 152 90 -50 15 22 7.0 6.9 2.0 DD Western Splay 27 33.5 6.5 6.4 3.2 DD Western Splay incl 33 33.5 0.5 0.5 11.5 DD Western Splay 56.8 64 7.2 7.1 3.7 DD Western Splay incl 56.8 57.5 0.7 0.7 17.2 DD Western Splay DSDD232 231130 1426277 145 152 90 -50 3 13 10.0 9.9 0.9 DD Western Splay 66.5 68 1.5 1.5 6.7 DD Western Splay 132 144 12.0 11.9 8.6 DD Western Splay incl 132 134.4 2.4 2.4 25.1 DD Western Splay and 138 139 1.0 1.0 15.1 DD Western Splay and 143 143.5 0.5 0.5 14.0 DD Western Splay DSDD235 231231 1426325 147 81 90 -50 12 19 7.0 6.9 1.9 DD Western Splay 23 31 8.0 7.9 1.8 DD Western Splay 35 40.4 5.4 5.3 3.8 DD Western Splay incl 39 39.8 0.8 0.8 13.1 DD Western Splay 60 63 3.0 3.0 2.5 DD Western Splay DSDD236 231229 1426136 140 178 310 -55 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD245 231097 1426266 145 215 90 -50 11 24 13.0 12.9 2.8 DD Western Splay incl 19 20 1.0 1.0 12.5 DD Western Splay 30 35 5.0 5.0 1.3 DD Western Splay 53 60.4 7.4 7.3 1.4 DD Western Splay 67.5 75 7.5 7.4 0.7 DD Western Splay 164.7 167.5 2.8 2.8 3.4 DD Western Splay 197.7 203 5.3 5.2 1.3 DD Western Splay DSDD248 231035 1426276 146 143 90 -50 19 27 8.0 7.9 4.8 DD Western Splay incl 19 20 1.0 1.0 14.9 DD Western Splay 31 35 4.0 4.0 3.0 DD Western Splay 59 77 18.0 17.8 2.1 DD Western Splay 83 89 6.0 5.9 3.4 DD Western Splay DSDD249 231109 1426343 147 152 90 -60 22 32 10.0 9.9 0.8 DD Western Splay DSDD250 231062 1426327 146 227 90 -50 39 44 5.0 5.0 1.8 DD Western Splay 92 93 1.0 1.0 5.9 DD Western Splay 193 195 2.0 2.0 2.9 DD Western Splay DSDD251 231085 1426300 145 204 90 -50 154 168.2 14.2 14.1 3.1 DD Western Splay 155 156 1.0 1.0 11.5 DD Western Splay 171.3 179 7.8 7.7 1.2 DD Western Splay DSDD252 231115 1426328 146 233 90 -50 169 178.2 9.2 9.1 2.5 DD Western Splay incl 170 171 1.0 1.0 14.7 DD Western Splay DSDD253 231031 1426293 146 215 90 -50 4 8 4.0 4.0 4.4 DD Western Splay incl 5 6 1.0 1.0 12.5 DD Western Splay 45.5 49.8 4.3 4.3 1.3 DD Western Splay 68 76 8.0 7.9 2.5 DD Western Splay 182 183 1.0 1.0 13.2 DD Western Splay 198 206 8.0 7.9 1.2 DD Western Splay DSDD254 230882 1426400 147 167 90 -60 83 91 8.0 7.9 1.7 DD Western Splay 100 102 2.0 2.0 5.4 DD Western Splay 112 120 8.0 7.9 2.4 DD Western Splay 125 132 7.0 6.9 1.4 DD Western Splay DSDD255 231122 1426382 148 81 90 -55 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD256 231179 1426407 149 59 90 -55 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD257 231129 1426407 148 93 90 -55 41 46 5.0 5.0 1.5 DD Western Splay DSDD258 231237 1426351 148 128 90 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD274 231255 1426295 146 122 90 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD275 231186 1426280 146 140 90 -50 114.7 123 8.3 8.2 12.8 DD Western Splay incl 116 119 3.0 3.0 32.5 DD Western Splay DSDD277 231202 1426184 146 120 310 -50 60 70.2 10.2 7.1 2.9 DD Western Splay incl 69 69.7 0.7 0.7 17.1 DD Western Splay DSDD279 231187 1426174 146 188 310 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD282 231163 1426140 146 117 310 -50 65.2 72 6.8 4.8 2.1 DD Western Splay DSDD284 231220 1426180 146 116 310 -55 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD285 231188 1426118 146 135 310 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSR674 231348 1426181 146 102 330 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR675 231394 1426186 147 126 330 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR676 231168 1426451 150 78 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR677 231127 1426448 149 126 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR678 231214 1426345 148 132 90 -60 39 47 8.0 7.9 3.2 RC Western Splay DSR679 231261 1426326 147 132 90 -50 7 11 4.0 4.0 8.8 RC Western Splay incl 9 10 1.0 1.0 25.6 RC Western Splay 20 24 4.0 4.0 4.5 RC Western Splay incl 21 22 1.0 1.0 15.5 RC Western Splay 47 54 7.0 6.9 6.1 RC Western Splay incl 47 48 1.0 1.0 25.2 RC Western Splay 58 69 11.0 10.9 0.7 RC Western Splay DSR680 231217 1426300 146 138 90 -50 104 132 28.0 27.7 8.9 RC Western Splay incl 105 106 1.0 1.0 13.7 RC Western Splay and 110 114 4.0 4.0 28.6 RC Western Splay and 119 120 1.0 1.0 11.3 RC Western Splay DSR681 231063 1426214 145 156 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR682 231129 1426302 146 186 90 -50 3 11 8.0 7.9 1.2 RC Western Splay DSR683 230980 1426269 146 156 90 -50 108 112 4.0 4.0 2.4 RC Western Splay 129 135 6.0 5.9 3.2 RC Western Splay DSR684 230996 1426295 146 139 90 -50 51 59 8.0 7.9 1.9 RC Western Splay DSDD287 231246 1426227 146 179 311 -48 148 156 8.0 7.9 2.1 DD Western Splay Inc 151.2 152 0.8 10.3 DSDD289 231263 1426278 146 173 309 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD293 231186 1426304 146 180 90 -49 115.4 149 33.6 33.3 6.9 DD Western Splay Inc 127.1 131 3.9 3.9 32.4 131.6 132.3 0.7 0.6 13.6 133 134 1.0 1.0 11.1 147 148 1.0 1.0 10.1 DSDD266 234590 1411956 167 68 150 -50 2 3 1.0 0.7 9.9 DD Bougouda DSDD267 234565 1411999 167 119 150 -50 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD269 234669 1412014 167 73 150 -50 41.4 46 4.7 3.3 3.2 DD Bougouda DSDD270 234645 1412052 167 128 150 -50 110 117 7.0 4.9 3.5 DD Bougouda incl 111 112 1.0 0.7 12.3 DD Bougouda DSDD272 234849 1412030 167 139 325 -50 71 76 5.0 3.5 2.7 DD Bougouda DSDD278 234873 1412074 167 104 325 -50 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD280 234896 1412043 167 149 325 -50 93 101 8.0 5.6 3.3 DD Bougouda incl 99 100 1.0 0.7 12.8 DD Bougouda DSDD281 235044 1412181 167 122 325 -50 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD283 235068 1412150 167 153 325 -50 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD286 235372 1411456 167 116 150 -50 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD288 235488 1411556 167 152 150 -50 74.2 75.8 1.6 1.2 10.5 DD Bougouda incl 75 75.8 0.8 0.6 20.3 DD Bougouda 100 113 13.0 9.1 1.8 DD Bougouda DSR693 235294 1411393 167 84 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR694 235334 1411416 167 84 150 -50 74 84 10.0 7.0 2.2 RC Bougouda DSR695 235460 1411494 167 75 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR696 235418 1411476 167 75 150 -50 53 56 3.0 2.1 3.8 RC Bougouda DSR697 235244 1411373 167 75 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR698 234576 1411654 167 92 145 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR699 234661 1411706 167 78 145 -50 60 62 2.0 1.4 11.2 RC Bougouda incl 61 62 1.0 0.7 15.6 RC Bougouda DSR700 234750 1411761 167 82 140 -50 39 40 1.0 0.7 5.5 RC Bougouda DSR701 234645 1411548 167 92 140 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR702 234732 1411597 167 80 140 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR703 234822 1411683 167 72 140 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR704 234634 1411729 167 144 145 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR705 234973 1410955 167 72 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR706 234929 1410935 167 80 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR707 234749 1410877 167 96 150 -50 65 66 1.0 0.7 16.1 RC Bougouda 74 76 2.0 1.4 31.3 RC Bougouda DSR708 234662 1410927 167 78 200 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR709 234609 1410936 167 96 200 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR710 234731 1410877 167 156 200 -50 149 156 7.0 4.9 2.7 RC Bougouda DSR711 234735 1410913 167 150 150 -50 101 112 11.0 7.7 3.5 RC Bougouda incl 110 111 1.0 0.7 24.9 RC Bougouda DSR712 234836 1410887 167 84 150 -50 47 50 3.0 2.1 2.8 RC Bougouda DSR713 234880 1410904 167 84 150 -50 28 33 5.0 3.5 1.5 RC Bougouda DSR714 235054 1411011 167 100 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR715 235210 1411348 167 54 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR716 235502 1411517 167 90 150 -50 65 89 24.0 16.8 2.1 RC Bougouda incl 77 78 1.0 0.7 10.6 RC Bougouda DSR717 235553 1411548 167 90 150 -50 19 32 13.0 9.1 1.7 RC Bougouda 73 79 6.0 4.2 0.9 RC Bougouda DSR718 235163 1411321 167 81 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR719 234712 1411725 167 78 140 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR720 234796 1411783 167 96 145 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR721 234623 1411679 167 100 140 -50 42 47 5.0 3.5 9.4 RC Bougouda incl 42 44 2.0 1.4 19.3 RC Bougouda 51 54 3.0 2.1 13.9 RC Bougouda incl 51 52 1.0 0.7 37.6 RC Bougouda DSR722 234674 1411775 167 150 140 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR723 234617 1411522 167 80 145 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR724 234777 1411699 167 72 145 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR725 234773 1411640 167 84 145 -50 70 72 2.0 1.4 6.1 RC Bougouda DSR726 234857 1411696 167 72 145 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR728 234618 1411592 167 162 145 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR729 235531 1411583 167 150 150 -50 103 108 5.0 3.5 1.8 RC Bougouda DSR730 235320 1411454 167 150 150 -50 9 19 10.0 7.0 0.7 RC Bougouda 108 115 7.0 4.9 2.3 RC Bougouda 124 131 7.0 4.9 1.0 RC Bougouda DSR731 235225 1411409 167 150 150 -50 24 26 2.0 1.4 6.9 RC Bougouda incl 24 25 1.0 0.7 12.5 RC Bougouda 35 41 6.0 4.2 6.8 RC Bougouda incl 36 37 1.0 0.7 35.7 RC Bougouda 47 54 7.0 4.9 1.0 RC Bougouda DSR732 235443 1411533 167 156 150 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR733 234715 1411615 167 120 325 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR736 234790 1412016 167 60 322 -51 35 40 5.0 1.8 RC Bougouda 51 52 1.0 6.6 DSR737 234810 1411987 167 113 328 -51 99 105 6.0 1.3 RC Bougouda DSR738 235110 1412245 167 90 325 -52 NSI RC Bougouda DSR739 235345 1412424 167 126 330 -51 NSI RC Bougouda DSR740 235270 1412374 167 90 326 -51 NSI RC Bougouda DSR741 235192 1412319 167 84 328 -50 NSI RC Bougouda DSR742 235146 1412207 167 126 324 -51 105 108 3.0 4.3 RC Bougouda DSR744 234993 1412093 167 162 320 -52 NSI RC Bougouda DSR745 235215 1412285 167 66 324 -52 NSI RC Bougouda DSR734 234779 1411714 167 120 327 -52 NSI RC Bougouda DSR735 234832 1411731 167 126 323 -51 NSI RC Bougouda DSDD294 235415 1411382 167 116 327 -51 77 79.15 2.2 5.6 DD Bougouda DSDD290 235450 1411404 167 128 331 -52 64.9 66 1.1 36.8 DD Bougouda Inc 65.4 66 0.6 56.4 Bougouda DSDD291 235484 1411458 167 128 329 -56 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD296 235371 1411369 167 131 326 -52 NSI DD Bougouda



Explanatory Notes:

A. EOH - End of hole

B. NSI: No significant intercepts

C. ETW: Estimated true width

D. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

E. DD: diamond drilling tail | RC: reverse circulation drilling





