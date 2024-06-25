Aero Energy And Fortune Bay Intersect Strong Radioactivity In Second Drill Hole At The Murmac Uranium Project

HALIFAX, June 25, 2024 - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the intersection of highly elevated radioactivity in the second drill hole (M24-017) of its 2024 exploration drilling program on the Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan.

An average of 1,309 counts per second was intersected over 8.7 metres in graphitic pelite, with up to 33,600 counts per second (using handheld RS-125 Spectrometer) associated with visible uranium mineralization. The drilling program is being funded by Aero Energy Ltd. (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: 13L0) ("Aero"), and is being operated by Fortune Bay, under an Option Agreement that was executed on December 15, 2023.

Highlights:

Drilling is still underway on hole M24-017 (target H15); drill core has been received and logged to a depth of 94.5 metres at the time of release.

Strong radioactivity is dominantly hosted in structured graphitic pelite, immediately below the contact with hematized quartzite (hangingwall), approximately 70 to 78 metres vertically below surface.

Radioactivity highlights include a maximum of 33,600 counts per second over 0.1 metre (from 86.1 to 86.2 metres), with a length weighted average of 1,309 counts per second over 8.7 metres (from 85.8 to 94.5 metres).

Drilling is ongoing and the zone of strong radioactivity remains open up- and down-dip, as well as along strike in both directions.

This is the first drill hole testing a previously unexplored electromagnetic ("EM") conductor on the Howland Corridor under the shallow Howland Lake.

The Company is currently planning appropriate follow-up holes.

There are an additional 11 high-priority targets at Murmac which have been approved for drilling, and multiple other targets under consideration.

Dale Verran, CEO for Fortune Bay, commented "The broad zone of strong radioactivity intersected in M24-017 is a highly encouraging start to the 2024 drilling program at Murmac and testament to the quality of the targets on the Project. This new discovery of shallow radioactivity, within favorable structured graphitic rocks, indicates the potential for a high-grade, basement-hosted deposit. Together with our partners, Aero Energy, we look forward to following up this result."

Target Information

Hole M24-017 was collared to test an EM conductor on the Howland Corridor at the intersection of a cross-cutting fault with numerous historical uranium occurrences and radioactive showings (see Figure 1). The geophysical characteristics of target (H15) manifests as a subtle EM high with a subtle coincident gravity low. The interpreted EM conductor is approximately 1.2 kilometres in length, with approximately 1 kilometre (not previously drill tested) sub-cropping beneath the narrow Howland Lake, and is not exposed at surface.

Radioactivity Results

The preliminary results, representing total gamma from NQ2 drill core measured with a Super-SPEC RS-125 handheld spectrometer reported in counts per second ("cps"), are presented in Table 1 below. Measurements are typically collected over 0.10 to 0.15 metre intervals through areas of anomalous radioactivity (defined as >300 counts per second, or "cps"). Longer intervals with less variation are shown as length weighted averages for simplicity.

Intermittent radioactivity is present in the hangingwall quartzite between 81.10 and 85.80 metres down hole. The targeted graphitic unit which predominantly hosts the strong radioactivity is currently interpreted to be dipping at approximately 70° towards the southeast. Drill hole M24-017 is oriented towards an azimuth of 310° (True North) with a dip of -55°. The nature and orientation of any possible mineralization has not yet been constrained, and potential mineralization true thicknesses have not yet been determined. Radioactive intercepts are shown in Figure 2. High resolution photos of selected intervals, with highly anomalous radioactivity, are shown in Figure 3.

Table 1. Radioactivity intersections logged to date in hole M24-017.

Log From (m) To (m) Length (m) cps Measurement Type Hangingwall

Quartzite -

Intermittent

Radioactivity 81.10 81.70 0.60 432 Length Weighted Average 82.55 82.65 0.10 350 Individual Measurements 82.65 82.75 0.10 770 82.75 82.85 0.10 1,010 82.85 82.95 0.10 480 82.95 83.05 0.10 340 84.00 84.10 0.10 300 Individual Measurements 84.10 84.20 0.10 400 84.20 84.30 0.10 1,300 84.30 84.40 0.10 1,800 84.40 84.50 0.10 850 84.50 84.60 0.10 380 85.50 85.80 0.30 317 Length Weighted Average Graphitic Pelite -

Continuous

Radioactivity 85.80 86.00 0.20 335 Length Weighted Average 86.00 86.10 0.10 520 Individual Measurements 86.10 86.20 0.10 33,600 86.20 86.30 0.10 9,150 86.30 86.45 0.15 7,050 86.45 86.55 0.10 3,660 86.55 86.65 0.10 1,360 86.65 86.75 0.10 390 86.75 86.85 0.10 440 86.85 87.00 0.15 480 87.00 87.15 0.15 2,640 87.15 87.30 0.15 3,750 87.30 87.40 0.10 1,520 87.40 88.20 0.80 463 Length Weighted Average 88.20 91.20 3.00 335 Length Weighted Average 91.20 91.35 0.15 700 Individual Measurements 91.35 91.45 0.10 480 91.45 91.55 0.10 530 91.55 91.65 0.10 380 91.65 91.75 0.10 370 91.75 91.90 0.15 850 91.90 92.00 0.10 810 92.00 92.10 0.10 4,110 92.10 92.20 0.10 10,680 92.20 92.30 0.10 740 92.30 92.45 0.15 360 92.45 92.60 0.15 600 92.60 94.50 1.90 318 Length Weighted Average Total Graphitic Pelite 85.80 94.50 8.70 1,309 Length Weighted Average

Note: Radioactivity values reported are total gamma from NQ2 drill core measured with a Super-SPEC RS-125 handheld spectrometer reported in counts per second ("cps"). The cps values are averages for the reported drill interval unless otherwise specified. Measurements of total gamma cps are an indication of the presence of uranium, thorium and/or potassium, but may not directly correlate with chemical uranium assays. Total gamma cps results are preliminary in nature and may not be used directly to quantify uranium concentrations in the drill core samples. True thicknesses of the drill core intersections are yet to be determined.

Next Steps

Drill core samples are being collected systematically throughout any zones with radioactivity higher than 300 cps. All samples will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for U 3 O 8 assay and multi-element characterization.

The Company is currently assessing options to follow-up and begin constraining the extents of the strong radioactivity. Follow-up is expected to include down-dip and along-strike testing (in both directions) of the host graphitic unit. Initial follow-up will be carried out as a priority and will begin on completion of the current hole.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Garlick, P.Geo., Technical Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Garlick is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Historical Results

Further details regarding the historical uranium occurrences noted in this news release can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD) and the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI). Fortune Bay has verified the majority of these occurrences through field prospecting and sampling, however there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the unverified historical results. The Company considers these unverified historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The historical drill results obtained by SMDC in drill holes CKI-9 and CKI-10 can be found within the SMAD references 74N07-0310 and 74N07-0311 and have not been verified. Additional historical exploration results (uranium occurrences related to geochemistry results and scintillometer prospecting) derive from SMAD references 74N07-0290, 74N07-0287 and 74N07-0304.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQB:FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing seven uranium exploration projects on the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, which have high-grade potential. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

