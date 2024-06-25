Magna Mining Announces New Assay Results at Crean Hill and an Update on Advanced Exploration

Results Include 0.4% Ni, 0.5% Cu, and 34.3 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 4.1 Metres, Starting at Surface

Sudbury, June 25, 2024 - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQB: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional diamond drilling results and provide an update on the surface advanced exploration bulk sampling in the 109 Footwall (FW) Zone.

Highlights from the new assay results include:

109 FW Zone



MCR-24-077: 0.2% Ni, 0.2 % Cu, 18.2 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 15.0 metres

109 FW Zone Surface Sample



MCB-24-037: 0.4% Ni, 0.5 % Cu, 34.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 4.1 metres



MCB-24-042: 0.2% Ni, 0.1 % Cu, 13.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.5 metres



MCR-24-052: 0.8% Ni, 2.9 % Cu, 5.9 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 3.1 metres



MCR-24-053: 0.1% Ni, 0.2 % Cu, 8.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 6.8 metres

Jeff Huffman, COO of Magna Mining commented, "With the Toll Milling Agreement* and contract for Advanced Exploration** now in place, Magna can commence site preparation in advance of extracting the surface bulk sample on the 109 Footwall Zone. The initial advanced exploration will include surface mining of approximately 20,000 tonnes of 109 Footwall bulk sample material that will be shipped to the Strathcona Mill for processing. This batch process will provide valuable information used for optimizing metal recoveries and concentrate grades, while facilitating additional metallurgical test work with the goal of maximizing value for lower sulphide, high precious metal ores. The final batch of assay results from the short-hole drill program is highly encouraging. This zone has a high-grade core with a broader, low-sulphide PGM halo and the test work and bulk sample will encompass both."

*(See NR dated June 4, 2024) ** (See NR dated June 11, 2024)

Magna will mobilize equipment in preparation for the surface advanced exploration work at Crean Hill in the coming days and will be extracting approximately 20,000 tonnes of bulk sample material from the 109 FW Zone in Q3 2024. Magna expects to receive revenues from the surface bulk sample within 6 months of processing the bulk sample.

Following the initial short-hole assay results (See news release dated May 8, 2024), the remaining assays have been received from this program. The purpose of this drilling program was to define the extent of 109 FW Zone mineralization exposed at surface (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Drillhole data was used to design a 20,000 tonne surface bulk sample that includes a blend of higher grade sulphide rich mineralization, as well as the low-sulphide precious metal rich mineralization, representative of a bulk mining scenario in the 109 FW Zone. Results from processing this material at the Strathcona Mill will provide data on base case recoveries and concentrate grades for this style of mineralization. Detailed sampling at various stages of the milling process will provide material for future metallurgical test work and allow Magna to assess process flowsheet modifications with the goal of optimizing both recovery and concentrate grade in advance of underground mining. In addition to the near surface short hole drilling program, additional assays have been received from the ongoing 109 FW Zone definition program, which continues to define the high precious metal mineralization in the upper levels of the mine. Highlights from this drilling include 0.2% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 18.2 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 15.0 metres in drillhole MCR-24-077 (Figure 2). This area of the 109 FW Zone will be one of the areas targeted as part of the underground advanced exploration program. Although the 109 FW Zone comprises only a small portion of the current Mineral Resource Inventory, Magna believes the zone can be expanded further at depth.

Table 1: Summary of Crean Hill Assay Results

Drillhole Zone

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Au g/t TPM g/t NiEq MCR-24-077 109 FW

96.00 129.00 33.00 0.11 0.16 0.00 6.56 2.53 1.50 10.59 1.85



Including 107.00 122.00 15.00 0.15 0.20 0.00 11.75 4.01 2.39 18.16 3.06



and 140.00 142.00 2.00 0.06 0.05 0.00 4.52 3.46 1.22 9.20 1.68 MCR-24-078 Intermediate

103.00 117.00 14.00 0.35 0.56 0.02 0.20 0.08 0.10 0.38 0.67 MCB-24-037 109 FW Surface

0.00 4.05 4.05 0.36 0.48 0.00 10.70 14.52 9.03 34.26 7.07 MCB-24-038 109 FW Surface

1.7 5.0 3.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.9 3.7 0.5 5.07 1.47 MCB-24-039 109 FW Surface

4.70 6.16 1.46 0.68 0.26 0.02 0.09 0.26 0.03 0.38 0.91 MCB-24-040 109 FW Surface

9.00 9.49 0.49 0.81 0.42 0.04 1.52 0.21 0.17 1.90 1.30 MCB-24-041 109 FW Surface

42.71 46.11 3.40 0.06 0.08 0.00 2.27 0.90 0.60 3.77 0.70 MCB-24-042 109 FW Surface

21.87 24.34 2.47 0.16 0.11 0.00 2.33 7.39 4.11 13.82 3.05 MCB-24-043 109 FW Surface

1.01 1.98 0.97 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01 2.04 2.06 0.48 MCB-24-044 109 FW Surface

10.00 11.00 1.00 0.09 0.05 0.01 1.16 0.81 0.53 2.50 0.55 MCB-24-045 109 FW Surface

20.25 20.60 0.35 0.13 0.09 0.01 0.01 0.01 8.35 8.37 1.88 MCB-24-046 109 FW Surface

7.74 10.25 2.51 0.13 0.10 0.01 3.31 1.67 1.15 6.14 1.20 MCB-24-047 109 FW Surface

2.50 3.87 1.37 0.06 0.03 0.01 4.20 0.95 0.68 5.84 0.94 MCB-24-048 109 FW Surface

No Significant Values MCB-24-049 109 FW Surface

No Significant Values MCB-24-050 109 FW Surface

No Significant Values MCB-24-051 109 FW Surface

No Significant Values MCB-24-052 109 FW Surface

13.78 16.88 3.10 0.77 2.92 0.02 4.21 1.06 0.62 5.89 2.91 MCB-24-053 109 FW Surface Including 1.96 11.00 9.04 0.09 0.23 0.00 3.18 2.16 1.23 6.57 1.33



2.42 9.17 6.75 0.10 0.17 0.00 4.05 2.74 1.55 8.34 1.62 MCB-24-054 109 FW Surface Including 0.69 18.60 17.91 0.07 0.24 0.00 2.21 1.69 0.73 4.63 0.98



11.15 15.87 4.72 0.12 0.46 0.01 3.45 3.67 1.16 8.28 1.82

All lengths are downhole length. True widths are estimated at 85-95% of downhole length.

Ni Eq % = (Ni% x 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb.

Metal prices in US$: $8.50/lb Ni, $3.75/lb Cu, $22.00/lb Co, $1000/oz Pt, $2000/oz Pd and $1,750/oz Au.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates

BHID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth MCR-24-077 473127 5141759 304 309 -70 161 MCR-24-078 473196 5141965 300 198 -50 119 MCB-24-037 473037 5141767 287 50 -45 5 MCB-24-038 473028 5141870 293 259 -10 13 MCB-24-039 473028 5141871 293 300 -5 10 MCB-24-040 473028 5141868 293 220 -5 18 MCB-24-041 472996 5141718 284 69 -4 60 MCB-24-042 472997 5141718 284 84 2 27 MCB-24-043 472997 5141717 284 97 4 33 MCB-24-044 473064 5141777 296 80 0 12 MCB-24-045 473064 5141777 295 80 -25 21 MCB-24-046 473078 5141771 297 348 -25 13 MCB-24-047 473079 5141771 297 20 -25 11 MCB-24-048 473103 5141770 301 342 -25 15 MCB-24-049 473017 5141833 288 50 0 21 MCB-24-050 473018 5141830 289 80 -2 20 MCB-24-051 473017 5141830 288 80 -28 30 MCB-24-052 473018 5141830 288 105 -10 19 MCB-24-053 473063 5141779 296 360 -10 12 MCB-24-054 473063 5141779 295 360 -30 21

*Drillhole Coordinates are in Coordinate System NAD 83 Zone 17

Figure 1: Plan View of the Crean Hill 109 FW Zone Showing Location of Magna Drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/214232_87abbf24d4c66af5_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Oblique Longitudinal Section of the Crean Hill 109 FW Zone Looking Northwest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/214232_87abbf24d4c66af5_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Technical Services for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m. Samples are then put into plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to Swastika Laboratories in Kirkland Lake Ontario via Gardewine Transport for preparation and analysis. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 5 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards, 2 samples of blank material and 1 lab duplicate.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship assets are the past producing Shakespeare and Crean Hill Mines. The Shakespeare Mine is a feasibility stage project which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Crean Hill is a past producing nickel, copper and PGM mine with a technical report dated July 2023. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

