Copper and Silver Channel and Grab Sampled on Renforth's Beaupre Copper Discovery in Malartic, Quebec

3.78% copper and 7.02 g/t silver channel sampled over 0.25m - Pickering, ON - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTCQB- RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like to share the results of our May 2024 prospecting on our Beaupré copper discovery, where we were able to channel sample copper and silver on surface over in several locations within the ~160m on the stripped main vein.

Assay Highlights

1 - Grab samples are preferential in nature and not reflective of any more material than the grab sample itself.

2 - Channel sample lengths given are as measured along surface within the cut channel in the rock.



Click Image To View Full Size

Results disclosed in this press release demonstrate that the Beaupré main vein is continuously mineralized on surface, to varying degrees, with copper bearing semi-massive chalcopyrite and silver over a strike length of approximately 190m. Additionally, the south side of the main vein in the vicinity of Channel 9 demonstrates brecciation within stockwork like structures.

Current Projects

Renforth's field crew is presently working on the Malartic Metals Package property, with a variety of tasks. One of these is to redo several lines of the beep mat survey due to a gps error which occurred with the first survey in May. Another ongoing task is to take soil samples over a large-scale grid at Beaupré in an attempt to vector in and extend the mineralized strike under cover of overburden. Given Beaupré's proximity to the Cadillac Break, known cross faults, other local structures, and the visual semi-massive nature of the copper/silver mineralization Renforth feels that this copper discovery warrants additional follow up efforts to attempt to extend the scope of the mineralization. Beaupré benefits significantly from location, with road access in the Province of Quebec, a "mining friendly" jurisdiction, in an established mining camp with the ability to process copper and silver.

"The Beaupré copper discovery is an interesting development at our Malartic Metals Package property. We will continue to advance exploration, unfortunately there is no geophysical signature or documented historic work to guide us on this greenfield copper/silver occurrence. What we have determined, through stripping and getting a better look at the mineralization, is we have visual semi-massive mineralization, which is exciting as it simplifies our job. If Beaupré is proven to be of an appropriate size and merit, which will take more work, we have the opportunity to look at visual sorting/concentration. I find this simplicity refreshing, in contrast to our Parbec gold deposit, which only offers very subtle visual differences in mineralization" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Technical Information

Samples referred to in this press release were obtained in the field via grab sample or channel samples cut with a diamond saw within the rock and then bagged, tagged and sealed in the field. Samples were personally delivered to the facilities of ALS in Val d'Or where they underwent multielement analysis (ME-MS41L).

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.