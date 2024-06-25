Brixton Metals Begins Drilling at its Cirque Copper Porphyry Target

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2024 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has started its maiden drill program at the Cirque Copper Porphyry Target which is located 3km east from the Camp Creek Porphyry discovery on its wholly owned Thorn Project.



Highlights of the Cirque Copper Target

Cirque is a multi-kilometer copper porphyry target on the Thorn Project



Surface exposures of copper mineralization (vein-hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite) have been identified over a 1km by 2km area.



Rock and soil geochemistry contain elevated copper, molybdenum and MDRU's Porphyry Index (MPIx) anomalies



The target is supported by a large, near-surface magnetic and coincident conductivity geophysical anomaly



VP of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated, "We are thrilled to launch Brixton's first drill campaign on the Cirque Porphyry Target. Given that porphyry deposits often form in clusters, the proximity of favorable mineralized intrusions to the known Camp Creek Porphyry makes this area particularly promising. The significant intervals of chalcopyrite mineralization observed on the surface, along with coincident geophysical signatures, is very encouraging."

Figure 1. Thorn Project, Copper Geochemistry and 2024 Target Areas.





Figure 2. Surface Rock Samples from the Cirque Target, assays pending. Sample D132719 showing breccia hosted chalcopyrite mineralization and associated silica-potassium-feldspar alteration. Sample D131511 showing sericite and potassium-feldspar alteration of Windy Table intrusive.





Figure 3. BQ sized core from Julian Mining's 1965 Cirque Program. Select unanalyzed core containing chalcopyrite and molybdenite in quartz vein.

Figure 4. BQ sized core from Julian Mining's 1965 Cirque Program. Select unanalyzed core containing disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite.





About the Cirque Copper Target

Cirque is a copper porphyry target located 3 kilometers east of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target and immediately north of the Outlaw Sediment-hosted Gold Target. The target is defined by a 2km by 1km northwest trending surface copper anomaly with a large portion of the target area covered by glacial alluvium material masking the underlying geology.

Late Cretaceous Windy Table volcanic rocks and associated Windy Table Suite Intrusions are host to porphyry-style mineralization and alteration at Cirque. Using the MDRU Porphyry Index (MPIx) on the local soil geochemistry data, a ratio of proximal and distal elements in a copper porphyry system ([(Cu/10) +Mo+(10xW)+(20xSn)]/[ (5xSb)+(20xTl)+Ag+As+Li]), Brixton Metals has outlined a 1km by 2km anomalous area coincident with the Cretaceous intrusion centers, jarosite and goethite anomalies, and mapped pyrite-chalcopyrite occurrences.

Quartz-chalcopyrite veins sampled in the area to the northwest of this historic drilling returned 1.6% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, and 12.75 g/t Ag. Disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization is observed throughout windows of surface outcrop within the overburden and is hosted in both Windy-Table volcanics and associated intrusions. Mineralization coincides with widespread silica-sericite-pyrite alteration zones as well as localized zones of potassium-feldspar and sericite alteration. The broad occurrences of copper mineralization and associated alteration in conjunction with favorable magnetic signatures and anomalous porphyry-index indicators suggest that a potential Cu-Mo porphyry system at Cirque remains untested.

Historic drilling in the Cirque area by Julian Mining in 1965 intercepted sporadic copper mineralization throughout thirteen shallow holes where limited select sections of core were analyzed for copper and molybdenum only. Some of the unsampled core hosted disseminated and vein hosted chalcopyrite.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Corey A. James, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. James has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Senior Manager, Investor Relations: email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

