E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Commencement of the Tetepisca Exploration Program for 2024

Montreal, June 25, 2024 - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has mobilized its exploration crew to the Tetepisca Graphite Project and the 2024 exploration program is underway.

The objectives of the exploration program are:

Detailed mapping and sampling of 4-5 selected surface showings with samples of roughly 200-250 kgs each. Early stage geological and geophysical prospecting at selected target areas on our large land position. Collect a bulk sample of 20-30 tonnes collectively from 3-5 selected target areas based on the results of the Phase 1 detailed mapping and sampling. The permit application for this work has been submitted. These 20-30 tonnes will enable us to have an inventory of material available for processing to produce a graphite concentrate available to users. Preliminary, near-surface, evaluation of selected showings using a man-portable drill.

The Company may post photos of the ongoing work on its website and in various public forums.

Option Grants

The Company also announces it has made option grants to certain directors, officers and consultants. A total of 1,700,000 options were issued. The options will expire on June 10, 2029, and have a strike price of 12 cents.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

