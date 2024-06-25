Strategic Metals Disinterested Shareholders Approve Tombstone Belt Transaction

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2024 - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that at a special meeting of its shareholders held on June 24, 2024, disinterested Strategic shareholders approved a related party transaction with Trifecta Gold Ltd. ("Trifecta"), pursuant to which Trifecta has the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Mount Hinton and ten other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in the Tombstone Gold Belt of Yukon Territory, as announced by Strategic on March 4, 2024.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 13 royalty interests, 14 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 82 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $1.7 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 33.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 16.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and 15.6% of Precipitate Gold Corp. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO 2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced a definitive agreement with Asher Materials for an exclusive market license of Terra's first commercial-scale advanced processing facility.

