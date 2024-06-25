MAX Power Launches New Corporate Website and Engages Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2024 - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; Frankfurt: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has launched a new corporate website at www.maxpowermining.com to reflect MAX Power's first-mover status in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector and to better highlight its portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals.



A new MAX Power Corporate Presentation is available on the website in addition to new company videos.

Natural Hydrogen Video

https://vimeo.com/953002092/d6f8574ba4

MAX Power Corporate Video

https://vimeo.com/960577397/1511a6d016

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

https://maxpowermining.com/Presentations/MAXPower-Corporate.pdf

Marketing Agreements

MAX Power also announces it has entered into arm's-length marketing agreements as follows:

Effective June 25, 2024, the Company has engaged Leit Media Ltd. ("Leit") for fees of 200,000 euros for a 3-month term. The Company may elect to renew or extend the engagement at any point during the term. The marketing services will include the preparation of articles and coverage on several financial platforms and newsletters. The services will also include the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany. LEIT's address is Flat 285, 61 Praed St., London, W2 1NS, United Kingdom (phone: 44-20-3883-9398). Consideration offered to Leit does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with Leit.

Effective June 25, 2024, the Company has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") for fees of $75,000 USD for a 2-month term. The Company may elect to renew or extend the engagement at any point during the term. The marketing services will include, but are not limited to, email campaigns, native advertising, display ads, lead generation, creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns. SFLLC's address is 1389 Center Drive, Suite 200, Park City, Utah, 84098, info@sidewaysfrequency.com. Consideration offered to SFLLC does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with SFLLC and Mr. Wesley De Souza, CEO of SFLLC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rav Mlait - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.



Contact: info@maxpowermining.com

MarketSmart Communications at 877-261-4466.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the ?Policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this ?release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking ?statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian ?securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without ?limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are ?forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by ?words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and ?similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" ?occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: ?statements relating to the Marketing Agreements, and any particular outcomes thereof. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that ?such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially ?from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and ?projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and ?estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant ?business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both ?known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different ?from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-?looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of ?these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking ?statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by ?law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, ?opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.? The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.