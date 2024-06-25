Boron One Announces Successful Closing of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VICTORIA, June 25, 2024 - Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE], is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (May 6, 2024 and May 28, 2024) warrant exercise incentive program (the "Program"). The Program was intended to encourage the exercise of up to 10,626,000 unlisted common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Eligible Warrants") which were issued as part of the Company's private placement which closed on January 25, 2023. Each Eligible Warrant was exercisable for one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

Pursuant to the Program, the holders exercised 5,366,000 Eligible Warrants for proceeds of $268,300 which will be used for general working capital. Participating holders were issued 5,366,000 additional common share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share until 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) December 19, 2026. Each Incentive Warrant is exercisable at $0.07 subject to the right of the Corporation to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at or above $0.15 for a period of 10 days..

The Incentive Warrants and any Common Shares issuable on the exercise thereof are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Program is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The number of Eligible Warrants exercised by insiders of the Company was 1.78% of the total Eligible Warrants.

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

