Lundin Mining Exercises Option to Increase Ownership in Caserones to 70% and Receives Commitments to Increase the Term Loan by $350 Million

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has provided notice to exercise its option to acquire an additional 19% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile ("Lumina Copper"), which owns the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine ("Caserones'") located in Chile, from JX Advanced Metals Corporation1 ("JX") for consideration of $350 million (the "Call Option Exercise"). Closing of the additional interest in Lumina Copper is expected to occur on or around July 2, 2024.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented "We are pleased to expand our ownership in a long-life operation characterized by robust cash flow generation, further enhancing Lundin Mining's presence in the region and strengthening our overall copper-dominant portfolio of high-quality base metal mines. Exercising our option early provides significant benefits to both parties: we secure additional copper production at an attractive acquisition price, while our partners receive an upfront payment and retain a meaningful 30% equity position in Caserones. This strategic move underscores our commitment to disciplined, scalable copper growth."

The consideration for the Call Option Exercise will be paid for in cash and will consist of a payment of $350 million for an additional 19% interest in Caserones, bringing the Company's ownership to 70%. In connection with the Call Option Exercise, Lundin Mining and JX have agreed to amend certain aspects of the original shareholders agreement, which will allow Lundin Mining to exercise the call option early and provide Lundin Mining the rights to 70% of the distributions retroactively from January 1, 2024. Upon closing of the call option, Lumina Copper will declare a distribution of cash estimated to be approximately $150 million of which 70% will be distributed to Lundin Mining and 30% to JX.

As part of the shareholders' agreement with JX, Lundin Mining is entitled to an annual operator fee in the form of a preferred dividend. With the Call Option Exercise the parties have agreed that the preferred dividend will increase from $21 million per annum to $28 million per annum, effective from the beginning of 2025.

The purchase price of $350 million will initially be funded from Lundin Mining's revolving credit facility with the intention to re-finance this amount by increasing the current $800 million Term Loan to $1.15 billion (the "Term Loan"). The Company has received commitments from new and existing lenders for a $350 million accordion under the same terms as the Term Loan announced on July 13, 2023 "Lundin Mining Announces Closing of $800 Million Term Loan with Additional $400 Million Accordion Available". The Term Loan is expected to be used to refinance the drawdown of the existing revolving credit facility. The commitments remain subject to the execution and delivery of definitive documentation in form and substance satisfactory to the Company and the Term Loan lenders.

Caserones' production guidance for 2024 is 120,000 - 130,000 tonnes of copper and 2,500 - 3,000 tonnes of molybdenum on a 100% basis. Annual production guidance for Caserones on a 100% basis for both 2025 and 2026 is 125,000 - 135,000 tonnes of copper. Cash cost2 for 2024 is forecast to be $2.60/lb - $2.80/lb of copper, after by-product credits, assuming an average molybdenum price of $20/lb.

________________________________________ 1 Previously named JX Metals Corporation. 2 This is a non-GAAP measure. For equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measure comparatives see the Historical Non-GAAP Measure Comparatives section of this press release. Please also see the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Capital expenditures for the year are forecast to total $205 million on a 100% basis, which is inline with last year's capital requirements. This includes approximately $80 million for capitalized waste stripping, $60 million for TSF and water management systems, and $12 million for mine and mobile equipment. Other sustaining capital requirements are estimated at $35 million.

Highlights:

Enhances copper production profile: Increases Lundin Mining's 2024 attributable copper production. This will further solidify Lundin Mining's position as a meaningful copper producer globally.

Immediate free cash flow contribution: Attractive acquisition price that is accretive to attributable production and financial metrics.

Optimization opportunities: The Company is expected to realize significant additional operational improvements over the next six to eight months from optimization efforts currently underway.

Exploration potential: Caserones comes with a highly prospective mineral property package. Lundin Mining believes significant exploration potential exists near the mine and regionally. Since the acquisition, the Company has added additional copper Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Caserones which will contribute to a longer mine life, as per the news release dated February 8, 2024 "Lundin Mining Announces 2023 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates".

Emerging Vicuña District: Caserones is in the Vicuña District, an emerging world-class copper belt that also hosts the Josemaria development project, together this region represents a key growth opportunity for the Company.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cash Cost per Pound and All-in Sustaining Costs per pound can be reconciled to Production Costs on the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:



Three months ended March 31, 2024



Operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal):









Tonnes 33,536 35,211 8,742 2,163 5,886 15,825

Pounds (000s) 73,934 77,627 19,273 4,769 12,976 34,888

Production costs











567,134 Less: Royalties and other











(19,970)













547,164 Deduct: By-product credits









(165,308) Add: Treatment and refining charges









46,951 Cash cost 139,490 166,439 38,735 19,249 42,057 22,837 428,807 Cash cost per pound 1.89 2.14 2.01 4.04 3.24 0.65

Add: Sustaining capital 99,532 42,754 29,199 4,078 22,413 14,341

Royalties 2,968 8,814 1,617 2,678 735 -

Reclamation and

other closure

accretion and depreciation 2,167 1,040 2,679 1,968 1,335 1,186

Leases & other 3,033 15,381 765 1,236 64 78

All-in sustaining cost 247,190 234,428 72,995 29,209 66,604 38,442

AISC per pound ($/lb) 3.34 3.02 3.79 6.12 5.13 1.10





Twelve months ended December 31, 2023





Operations Candelaria Caserones1 Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal):











Tonnes 144,473 66,075 43,761 13,339 32,054 65,344

Pounds (000s) 318,508 145,670 96,476 29,407 70,667 144,059

Production costs











2,086,108 Less: Royalties and other











(66,237) Inventory fair value adjustment









(39,945)













1,979,926 Deduct: By-product credits











(699,915) Add: Treatment and refining charges









183,328 Cash cost 660,160 290,553 219,278 63,457 167,424 62,467 1,463,339 Cash cost per pound 2.07 1.99 2.27 2.16 2.37 0.43

Add: Sustaining capital 380,112 83,880 72,291 22,201 102,621 53,358

Royalties - 15,820 8,568 22,994 3,949 -

Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation 9,258 2,560 7,836 11,331 5,387 3,744

Leases & other 13,325 47,944 4,999 4,100 553 427

All-in sustaining cost 1,062,855 440,757 312,972 124,083 279,934 119,996

AISC per pound ($/lb) 3.34 3.03 3.24 4.22 3.96 0.83

























1 Caserones results are from July 13, 2023, to December 31, 2023

