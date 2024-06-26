Menü Artikel
Orla Mining Reports Positive Drilling Intersections and Metallurgical Results at Camino Rojo Sulphide Extensions

12:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at Camino Rojo Sulphide Extension from the first half of 2024.

Highlight results:

  • 4.57 g/t Au, 19.4 g/t Ag, 2.56% Zn, (6.16 g/t AuEq) over 15m, incl. 51.1 g/t Au, 8.08% Zn over 0.8m
  • 6.72 g/t Au, 7.7 g/t Ag, 0.79% Zn (7.24 g/t AuEq) over 6.6m, incl. 78.6 g/t Au, 8.24% Zn over 0.5m
  • 3.49 g/t Au, 7.60 g/t Ag, 1.06% Zn (4.12 AuEq) over 9.8m, incl. 16.6 g/t Au, 5.63% Zn over 1.5m
  • 86% gold recovery rate via bottle roll tests

2024 Camino Rojo Extension Exploration Results (Mexico):

This press release provides results from 19 drill holes and 13,500 metres drilled as part of the 30,000-metre Camino Rojo Extension drill program planned for 2024. To date, 13 significant mineralized drill intersections outside the current resource have been identified, with a grade-by-thickness factor exceeding 30 g/t AuEq per metre (g/t*m). The estimated true width of these intersections ranges from 5.7 to 21.4 metres. Narrower intervals, ranging from 0.4 to 1.6 metres, returned higher gold grades of 10.0 g/t to 78.6 g/t, and zinc values from 1.0% to 18.8%, often as part of wider zones of polymetallic mineralization ranging from a few metres to several tens of metres in core length.

Metallurgical Testing:

Cyanide bottle roll test work on the recent Extension drill holes showed an 86% gold recovery rate, rougher flotation yielded 84% gold recovery, and open-circuit zinc cleaner tests produced a concentrate grading 51.3% zinc and a 94% zinc recovery rate. These positive metallurgical results are consistent with the results of last year's gold recoveries of 81%-96% for bottle roll and 85%-88% for rougher flotation, highlighting the potential compatibility of this new mineralization style with both standard cyanide processing and flotation methods.

Future Exploration Plans:

The drill results indicate potential expansion of the Camino Rojo Sulphide resource at depth, extending beyond the current mineral resource down plunge by 500 metres and down dip by 300 metres. This high-grade polymetallic (Au-Ag-Zn) semi-massive to massive replacement style mineralization remains open at depth. The remainder of the current exploration program will focus on extending mineralization from 0.5 to 1 kilometre down-plunge of the current limit of mineral resources along the dike structures. This drilling is expected to test open mineralized trends and historical high-grade intersections to assess the broader potential of the growing Camino Rojo deposit.

"The 2024 Camino Rojo Extension drill program has yielded exciting results, including multiple significant mineralized intersections outside the current resource and excellent metallurgical testing outcomes. Our team is thrilled about continuing to expand mineralization along the dike structure and unlocking the Camino Rojo deposit's full growth potential. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to push the boundaries of exploration and discovery!"

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Drill hole detailed highlights:

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core
Length (m)

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

Zn
%

Pb
%

Cu
%

AuEq
g/t

CRSX24-25E

744.0

15.0

2.40

9.23

0.44

0.04

0.02

2.77

incl.

750.0

3.00

6.19

16.7

0.11

0.07

0.03

6.50

incl.

And

incl.

And

incl.

757.5

769.5

769.5

924.0

925.0

1.50

9.75

1.50

13.5

1.00

5.14

3.49

16.6

2.38

13.1

27.7

7.63

31.5

11.9

10.9

1.25

1.06

5.63

0.76

0.17

0.07

0.02

0.04

0.01

<0.005

0.06

0.02

0.07

0.09

0.11

6.18

4.12

19.8

3.01

13.4

CRSX24-25F

incl.

And

incl.

And

1005.2

1008.2

1133.7

1135.0

1151.7

23.4

7.50

7.25

1.35

0.85

1.86

3.78

3.67

8.24

45.4

15.2

37.1

4.23

11.7

54.9

0.02

0.04

6.93

10.8

0.89

<0.005

<0.005

0.01

0.02

0.90

0.28

0.70

0.05

0.10

0.08

2.42

5.16

7.19

13.8

46.9

CRSX24-25G

incl.

1015.2

1027.3

17.2

0.50

3.25

13.3

8.55

57.2

0.09

0.20

<0.005

<0.005

0.16

1.24

3.61

15.7

CRSX24-31B

925.8

15.0

4.57

19.4

2.56

0.04

0.08

6.16

incl.

934.1

0.75

51.1

44.3

8.08

0.04

0.16

55.8

incl.

940.0

0.70

10.6

35.5

8.28

0.12

0.10

15.3

CRSX24-34A

775.6

12.4

3.15

5.04

0.19

0.01

0.02

3.34

incl.

785.9

0.60

50.0

3.10

0.06

0.01

0.01

50.1

CRSX24-37A

845.9

6.60

6.72

7.71

0.79

<0.005

0.03

7.24

incl.

850.6

0.45

78.6

51.0

8.24

0.03

0.10

83.4

Metal prices used in gold equivalent calculation: Au = $1,750/oz, Ag = $21 / oz, Zn = $1.20/lb, Pb = $0.90/lb, Cu = $3.50/lb. See "Gold Equivalent
Calculation" below for additional information. All prices in USD. All composites are in the Camino Rojo Extension.


Significance of Au, Ag, Zn and now Cu results

These first results from the 2024 exploration program demonstrate significant potential for additional gold, silver, and zinc mineralization associated with polymetallic replacement style mineralization beneath the Caracol-hosted sulphide deposit, the main host rock of the current mineral resources. Recent intersections highlight an increase in copper mineralization, extending from approximately 250 to 500 metres down-plunge from the existing resource limit, and remaining open down plunge, adding a new component to the emerging down-plunge extension potential. Notable copper intersections include 0.7% Cu over 7.5 metres (hole CRSX24-25F), 1.24% Cu over 0.5 metres (hole CRSX24-25G), and 2.74% Cu over 1.1 metres (hole CRSX24-36B). The increased copper grades are associated with skarn-type mineralization and alteration, as well as sulphide replacement mineralization. The occurrence of elevated copper values further supports the interpreted main feeder structures of the mineralized system and provides a down-plunge vector for further drilling during the remainder of the ongoing program.

The geometry of polymetallic replacement style mineralization consists of shallow-dipping, bedding-parallel, and steep-dipping, dike-parallel domains. This mineralization extends at least 500 metres down-plunge from the existing resource and 50 to 250 metres laterally from the dike structures and other secondary interpreted feeder structures.

All mineralized interval lengths reported are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 60-98% of the reported interval for all composites >5 grade-by-thickness factor (Au g/t*m). See Table 1 in the Appendix of this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A standard sampling length of 1.5 metre is used with a minimum of 0.5 metre when required based on geologic contacts. Drill core is mainly HQ diameter, with reduction to NQ where necessary due to drilling depth. The reported composites were not subject high to "capping". Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 1.0 g/t Au cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive waste.

Metal prices used in gold equivalent calculation: Au = $1,750/oz, Ag = $21 / oz, Zn = $1.20/lb, Pb = $0.90/lb, Cu = $3.50/lb. See "Gold Equivalent Calculation" below for additional information. All prices in USD. All composites are in the Camino Rojo Extension.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2024 drilling programs at the Camino Rojo property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control -2024 Drill Program

All gold results at Camino Rojo were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, copper, lead and zinc using a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61) method at ALS Laboratories in Canada. If samples were returned with gold values in excess of 10 ppm or base metal values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with gold (Au-GRA21) by fire assay and gravimetric finish or base metal by (OG62) four acid overlimit methods. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Minerals and ALS Laboratories are independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Camino Rojo.

For additional information on the Company's previously reported drill results, see the Company's press releases dated February 4, 2021 (Orla Mining Provides Exploration Update), September 12, 2022 (Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline), January 31, 2023 (Orla Mining Continues to Intersect Wide, Higher-Grade Sulphide Zones and Expose Deeper Potential at Camino Rojo, Mexico) and February 7, 2024 (Orla Mining Concludes 2023 Camino Rojo Sulphides Infill Program with Strong Results). Historical drill results at Camino Rojo were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp"), a prior owner of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Camino Rojo drill samples by Goldcorp (and prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp, Canplats Resources Corp.) were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Camino Rojo Report, and that the Goldcorp QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Camino Rojo Report for additional information.

Gold Equivalent Calculations

The following metal prices in USD were used for the gold metal equivalent calculations: $1,750/oz gold, $21/oz silver, $0.90/lb lead, $1.20/lb zinc, and $3.50/lb copper. Metal recoveries on the Sulphide Extension, based on the total recovery for the sulphide portion of the existing resource estimate, were 86% for gold, 76% for silver, 60% for lead, and 64% for zinc, and based on a preliminary study of similar carbonate replacement deposits were assumed to be 85% for copper. Metal recoveries on the Camino Rojo Extension, based on a preliminary metallurgical study, were 88% for gold and 92% for zinc, and based on a preliminary study of similar carbonate replacement deposits were assumed to be 85% for silver, 85% for lead and 85% for copper.

The following equations were used to calculate gold equivalence:

  • Camino Rojo Sulphide AuEq = Au (g/t) + [ Ag (g/t) * 0.0106] + [ Pb (%) * 0.2460 ] + [ Zn (%) * 0.3499 ] + [ Cu (%) * 1.3555 ]
  • Camino Rojo Extension AuEq = Au (g/t) + [ Ag (g/t) * 0.0116] + [ Pb (%) * 0.3406 ] + [ Zn (%) * 0.4916 ] + [ Cu (%) * 1.3247 ]

Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for the recoveries used above.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has two material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico and (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla is also developing the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Camino Rojo Sulphide Extension Composite Drill Results (Composites 1g/t Au cog)

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Core
Length
(m)

Est.
True
Width
(m)

Au g/t

Ag

g/t

Cu
ppm

As
ppm

Pb
ppm

Zn
ppm

Mo
ppm

AuEq*

Au

GXM

AuEq

GXM

Including
10g/t Au HG

Litho

Met Code

Resources
Pit

Recovery
Fm

CRSX23-28

524.95

526.50

1.5

1.4

1.62

5.5

45

1970

150

804

0.5

1.71

2.50

2.65

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

572.50

574.00

1.5

1.3

2.73

16.1

64

5440

1635

2600

1.0

3.04

4.10

4.56

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

581.50

587.90

6.4

5.6

2.86

15.2

92

5791

941

2962

1.2

3.16

18.30

20.23

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

594.00

595.50

1.5

1.3

1.29

2.8

38

3130

168

202

1.0

1.34

1.94

2.00

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

597.00

616.75

19.8

17.2

1.06

9.0

105

1294

678

2441

1.3

1.27

20.98

25.17

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

624.50

630.50

6.0

5.2

2.02

6.3

112

1901

264

955

1.5

2.14

12.12

12.86

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

638.00

641.70

3.7

3.2

1.22

11.7

72

1933

1381

1403

1.0

1.44

4.52

5.32

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

643.50

648.00

4.5

3.9

1.17

3.3

57

890

285

1420

1.0

1.27

5.25

5.70

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

657.00

658.50

1.5

1.3

2.40

2.9

26

1220

35

41

1.0

2.44

3.60

3.65

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

666.00

670.50

4.5

3.9

3.98

4.2

40

1563

115

295

1.0

4.04

17.91

18.19

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

681.00

685.50

4.5

3.9

5.40

4.7

28

3080

65

109

1.0

5.46

24.29

24.56

1.5m @ 11.03g/t
AuEq
( 10.95g/t Au,
6.3g/t Ag, 0% Cu,
0.01% Pb, 0.02%
Zn)

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

693.00

696.00

3.0

2.6

1.18

4.9

74

779

315

79

1.0

1.25

3.53

3.74

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

703.00

704.50

1.5

1.3

3.47

3.3

35

3200

105

155

4.0

3.52

5.21

5.28

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

713.50

742.90

29.4

22.6

2.30

4.3

65

1043

275

478

1.8

2.37

67.49

69.77

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

749.00

750.50

1.5

1.3

3.05

41.1

192

732

7830

3310

1.0

3.82

4.58

5.73

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

764.00

775.00

11.0

9.5

2.15

8.5

79

1740

1197

2128

1.0

2.36

23.68

25.93

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

787.00

805.05

18.1

14.0

1.19

3.0

45

1134

208

1171

1.0

1.27

21.45

22.97

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX23-28

979.40

982.70

3.3

2.8

1.99

1.9

485

125

17

1168

11.4

2.14

6.58

7.05

979.4 - 982.6
Indidura
982.6 - 982.7
Porph Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl

SX

Extension

CRSX23-28

1009.15

1012.10

3.0

2.4

2.68

8.7

1261

164

217

1857

14.8

3.05

7.91

8.99

1009.15 - 1010.2
Breccia
1010.2 - 1012.1
Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

594.90

600.45

5.6

4.7

1.51

6.2

63

1019

722

2578

1.0

1.69

8.38

9.39

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-25E

621.05

622.55

1.5

1.3

1.03

2.4

61

1395

45

1715

1.0

1.12

1.54

1.68

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-25E

637.55

639.05

1.5

1.3

6.74

13.4

295

10400

190

1400

2.0

6.98

10.11

10.46

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-25E

663.05

669.05

6.0

5.1

1.08

0.9

51

94

24

53

1.0

1.10

6.49

6.60

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-25E

678.05

679.55

1.5

1.3

4.69

6.9

68

2070

124

25800

1.0

5.68

7.04

8.52

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-25E

711.05

724.50

13.5

11.5

2.05

14.3

116

1975

1861

5020

1.3

2.44

27.54

32.77

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX24-25E

735.00

736.50

1.5

1.3

1.23

6.3

107

1270

52

53

1.0

1.31

1.84

1.96

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX24-25E

744.00

759.00

15.0

12.9

2.40

9.2

190

815

378

4410

3.9

2.77

36.05

41.48

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

769.50

779.25

9.8

8.3

3.49

7.6

157

997

160

10591

8.2

4.12

33.98

40.17

1.5m @ 19.84g/t
AuEq
( 16.6g/t Au,
31.5g/t Ag, 0.07%
Cu, 0.04% Pb,
5.63% Zn)

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

809.50

815.00

5.5

4.7

1.17

7.7

278

632

163

2986

6.3

1.45

6.43

7.96

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

871.00

872.50

1.5

1.3

1.59

3.5

527

1375

28

2160

5.0

1.80

2.38

2.70

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

881.80

883.20

1.4

1.2

1.25

7.7

227

2880

219

2550

11.0

1.50

1.74

2.10

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

887.50

889.00

1.5

1.3

1.13

4.4

83

403

39

1655

1.0

1.27

1.70

1.91

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

890.50

892.00

1.5

1.3

1.22

6.3

202

1330

50

1770

1.0

1.40

1.82

2.11

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

924.00

937.50

13.5

11.5

2.38

11.9

897

1671

67

7585

6.0

3.01

32.11

40.64

1m @ 13.41g/t
AuEq
( 13.05g/t Au,
10.9g/t Ag, 0.11%
Cu, <0.005% Pb,
0.17% Zn)

924 - 925 FG
Intrusives - hdb-bi-
pl
925 - 937.5
Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

957.55

962.00

4.5

3.8

4.01

2.0

386

44

17

4648

7.2

4.31

17.85

19.20

0.6m @ 17.59g/t
AuEq
( 16.65g/t Au,
3.5g/t Ag, 0.11%
Cu, <0.005% Pb,
1.54% Zn)

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

970.60

981.00

10.4

8.8

1.27

1.6

74

1403

43

9881

5.0

1.78

13.16

18.53

0.6m @ 12.88g/t
AuEq
( 10.1g/t Au,
14.4g/t Ag, 0.06%
Cu, 0.01% Pb,
5.16% Zn)

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

1006.20

1007.70

1.5

1.3

1.84

3.8

136

169

44

19650

2.0

2.87

2.76

4.30

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

1042.90

1043.40

0.5

0.4

9.49

13.1

293

1195

46

6700

4.0

10.01

4.75

5.01

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

1072.15

1074.00

1.8

1.6

4.40

16.7

152

1080

329

10914

0.8

5.16

8.14

9.55

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

1113.40

1115.55

2.1

1.6

12.43

8.1

371

1450

72

52237

0.6

15.14

26.71

32.55

0.5m @ 25.67g/t
AuEq
( 21.1g/t Au,
18.6g/t Ag, 0.09%
Cu, 0.01% Pb,
8.62% Zn)
0.5m @ 26.26g/t
AuEq
( 21.4g/t Au,
13.1g/t Ag, 0.04%
Cu, 0.02% Pb, 9.46% Zn)

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25E

1142.85

1143.85

1.0

0.8

3.03

4.3

491

585

60

58700

0.5

6.03

3.03

6.03

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

649.55

651.05

1.5

1.2

1.91

2.5

95

2430

48

1175

1.0

1.99

2.87

2.99

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-25F

687.00

688.06

1.1

0.8

1.44

2.0

67

4890

59

65

1.0

1.47

1.53

1.56

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX24-25F

703.00

713.50

10.5

8.3

1.75

8.9

73

1656

1277

1537

1.9

1.94

18.35

20.34

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX24-25F

747.50

749.00

1.5

1.2

9.33

18.8

331

3810

205

8100

1.0

10.00

14.00

15.00

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

807.50

809.00

1.5

1.2

1.73

23.2

451

3160

651

13950

8.0

2.76

2.59

4.14

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

824.50

825.45

1.0

0.8

3.56

7.5

208

2440

210

9140

5.0

4.13

3.38

3.92

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

875.85

876.35

0.5

0.4

8.85

41.1

215

1780

3140

26100

11.0

10.74

4.43

5.37

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

925.50

928.50

3.0

2.4

3.05

1.4

56

30

30

554

13.5

3.10

9.15

9.30

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

1005.15

1028.55

23.4

19.7

1.86

15.2

2821

170

25

242

5.6

2.42

43.41

56.57

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

1060.05

1061.15

1.1

0.9

2.51

122.0

6010

3460

272

14600

3.0

5.45

2.76

5.99

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

1107.35

1108.50

1.2

1.0

2.53

13.1

1380

5970

55

15950

1.0

3.65

2.91

4.20

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

1119.00

1120.50

1.5

1.3

1.67

0.7

27

3

9

11

1.0

1.68

2.50

2.52

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

1133.70

1140.95

7.3

5.7

3.67

4.2

489

16710

54

69328

0.8

7.19

26.61

52.16

La Peña

SX


Extension

CRSX24-25F

1151.65

1152.50

0.8

0.7

45.40

54.9

759

444

8970

8890

1.0

46.88

38.59

39.85

0.8m @ 46.88g/t
AuEq
( 45.4g/t Au,
54.9g/t Ag, 0.08%
Cu, 0.9% Pb,
0.89% Zn)

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25F

1180.00

1181.50

1.5

1.2

7.86

1.8

89

1140

42

28100

1.0

9.28

11.79

13.91

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

748.50

750.00

1.5

1.2

4.40

5.8

107

7070

99

1095

2.0

4.54

6.60

6.81

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

784.50

786.00

1.5

1.3

2.08

27.2

100

1365

4520

4730

1.0

2.80

3.12

4.19

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

808.65

810.15

1.5

1.3

2.21

12.3

164

3740

728

2150

7.0

2.50

3.32

3.76

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

941.00

942.50

1.5

1.2

1.25

0.3

37

8

6

209

10.0

1.26

1.87

1.89

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

982.50

984.00

1.5

1.2

1.31

0.7

117

5

6

168

1.0

1.34

1.97

2.01

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

1015.20

1032.40

17.2

13.3

3.25

8.6

1562

263

21

905

5.4

3.61

55.98

62.02

0.5m @ 15.65g/t
AuEq
( 13.25g/t Au,
57.2g/t Ag, 1.24%
Cu, <0.005% Pb,
0.2% Zn)

1015.2 - 1023.35
Cuesta de Cura
1023.35 - 1024.15
FG Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl
1024.15 - 1032.4
Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

1066.50

1068.20

1.7

1.5

1.40

39.8

9480

117

19

581

3.0

3.15

2.38

5.35

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

1071.40

1090.50

19.1

14.7

1.05

34.8

7372

145

16

333

2.1

2.45

20.13

46.81

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

1124.30

1127.00

2.7

2.3

5.13

7.2

535

12139

43

30634

1.3

6.79

13.86

18.34

0.8m @ 21.95g/t
AuEq
( 16.8g/t Au,
12.4g/t Ag, 0.07%
Cu, 0.01% Pb,
9.98% Zn)

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

1163.00

1164.50

1.5

1.2

1.49

0.7

175

186

17

447

23.0

1.54

2.24

2.32

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-25G

1216.85

1218.20

1.4

1.0

1.43

0.5

237

92

4

66

7.0

1.47

1.92

1.98

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-30

529.00

530.50

1.5

1.3

3.93

165.0

278

10450

19250

18250

1.0

6.83

5.90

10.24

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

544.00

554.50

10.5

9.2

1.01

15.3

90

1011

1795

3082

1.4

1.33

10.56

13.99

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

557.50

559.00

1.5

1.3

1.34

11.1

61

3520

702

2440

1.0

1.57

2.01

2.35

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

565.00

566.50

1.5

1.3

1.19

23.4

73

1850

2890

1985

2.0

1.59

1.79

2.38

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

575.50

578.50

3.0

2.6

1.83

25.5

76

2975

2147

2710

3.0

2.26

5.49

6.77

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

588.00

594.00

6.0

5.3

1.25

5.9

54

1526

402

1522

1.0

1.38

7.49

8.28

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

602.75

606.50

3.8

3.3

3.83

12.8

68

6229

983

1827

0.8

4.06

14.36

15.24

0.5m @ 15.2g/t
AuEq
( 13.85g/t Au,
72.3g/t Ag, 0.03%
Cu, 0.67% Pb,
1.08% Zn)

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

617.15

618.50

1.4

1.2

2.11

35.8

161

4020

3190

11500

1.0

2.99

2.85

4.04

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

624.55

640.40

15.9

14.0

2.35

5.0

105

1504

178

940

1.0

2.46

37.27

38.92

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

646.50

656.52

10.0

8.9

2.28

3.7

96

749

95

780

1.3

2.36

22.87

23.68

1m @ 15.16g/t
AuEq
( 14.95g/t Au,
13.7g/t Ag, 0.03%
Cu, 0.01% Pb,
0.06% Zn)

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

664.50

708.50

44.0

39.0

3.00

6.2

111

1084

244

558

1.8

3.11

132.19

136.88

1.3m @ 12.65g/t
AuEq
( 12.45g/t Au,
15.2g/t Ag, 0.03%
Cu, 0.01% Pb,
0.01% Zn)
1.5m @ 32.92g/t
AuEq
( 32.4g/t Au,
46g/t Ag, 0.01%Cu,
0.03% Pb, 0.01%
Zn)

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

722.00

728.00

6.0

4.3

3.79

5.2

72

1770

153

150

2.3

3.86

22.74

23.18

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

738.60

804.50

65.9

47.4

2.60

8.6

114

2119

628

1649

1.2

2.78

171.04

182.88

0.5m @ 14.98g/t
AuEq
( 11.5g/t Au, 163g/t
Ag, 0.15% Cu,
3.06% Pb, 2.25%
Zn)
0.8m @ 15.51g/t
AuEq
( 13.9g/t Au,
77.5g/t Ag, 0.04%
Cu, 1.38% Pb,
1.13% Zn)

738.6 - 798.64
Caracol
798.64 - 804.5
Indidura

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30

831.50

833.00

1.5

1.1

1.01

2.4

34

631

71

196

3.0

1.05

1.52

1.58

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-30

846.50

848.00

1.5

1.3

2.04

6.8

171

1700

91

4160

6.0

2.35

3.06

3.52

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-30

852.50

854.00

1.5

1.3

1.78

0.8

38

268

15

108

1.0

1.80

2.67

2.70

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-30

942.00

943.50

1.5

1.3

2.60

4.3

96

1085

199

99

1.0

2.67

3.90

4.01

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

Extension

CRSX24-30

952.50

955.50

3.0

2.7

4.84

2.3

410

153

33

1181

20.0

4.98

14.52

14.94

952.5 - 952.93 FG
Intrusives - hdb-bi-
pl
952.93 - 955.5
Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-30B

528.00

529.50

1.5

1.4

1.05

64.7

222

2650

5520

1805

1.0

1.97

1.58

2.95

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30B

538.50

540.00

1.5

1.4

1.23

14.4

86

1845

1915

3320

1.0

1.56

1.85

2.34

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30B

559.50

607.50

48.0

43.3

1.37

7.1

132

1458

495

1165

1.6

1.52

65.73

72.73

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30B

616.90

618.50

1.6

1.4

3.33

13.7

172

4180

1260

1560

2.0

3.58

5.33

5.73

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30B

627.50

681.00

53.5

37.5

2.43

7.5

157

1556

344

693

1.2

2.57

130.08

137.23

1.7m @ 14.17g/t
AuEq
( 13.95g/t Au,
13.1g/t Ag, 0.06%
Cu, 0.02% Pb,
0.02% Zn)

Caracol

627.5 - 647.4
SX
647.4 - 655.85
655.85 - 681 SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30B

688.00

710.50

22.5

15.8

1.04

10.2

90

1105

1701

2437

1.7

1.29

23.42

28.99

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-30B

724.00

825.50

101.5

72.0

3.05

7.2

116

2459

341

1713

2.5

3.21

309.54

325.80

1.3m @ 19.48g/t
AuEq
( 19.35g/t Au,
10g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu,
0.01% Pb, 0.01%
Zn)
0.9m @ 12.26g/t
AuEq
( 11.2g/t Au,
85.8g/t Ag, 0.03%
Cu, 0.21% Pb,
0.16% Zn)
1.4m @ 31.55g/t
AuEq
( 30.8g/t Au,
56.3g/t Ag, 0.08%
Cu, 0.09% Pb,
0.07% Zn)
1.5m @ 11.69g/t
AuEq
( 11.45g/t Au,
19.3g/t Ag, 0.01%
Cu, 0.02% Pb,
0.04% Zn)

724 - 780.45
Caracol
780.45 - 783.15
Breccia
783.15 - 808.4
Caracol
808.4 - 825.5
Indidura

SX

Y

724 - 818.5 Sulphide
818.5 - 825.5 Extension

CRSX24-30B

835.50

862.00

26.5

19.0

1.65

4.5

94

1611

76

2150

2.9

1.82

43.72

48.30

1.1m @ 11.53g/t
AuEq
( 11.35g/t Au,
4.2g/t Ag, 0.01%
Cu, <0.005% Pb,
0.24% Zn)

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-30B

916.02

919.65

3.6

3.2

3.54

88.1

644

7162

1011

43106

7.1

6.80

12.83

24.67

916.02 - 919.2
Breccia
919.2 - 919.65 FG
Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl

SX

Extension

CRSX24-30B

928.75

935.75

7.0

6.2

1.98

4.0

199

416

46

3592

3.2

2.23

13.86

15.61

928.75 - 931.82
FG Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl
931.82 - 932.74
Indidura
932.74 - 934.7 FG
Intrusives - hdb-bi-
pl
934.7 - 935.75
Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

568.85

573.70

4.9

3.8

2.42

6.0

127

1643

598

2706

1.0

2.61

11.73

12.66

Caracol

568.85 - 573
SX
573 - 573.7 NR

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31A

598.70

607.00

8.3

6.2

2.53

7.6

130

3745

556

3303

7.7

2.76

21.04

22.93

1.1m @ 13.94g/t
AuEq
( 13.05g/t Au, 32g/t
Ag, 0.04% Cu,
0.05% Pb, 1.4%
Zn)

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31A

627.00

632.50

5.5

4.1

1.12

2.1

79

2348

86

223

1.3

1.16

6.16

6.39

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31A

648.50

650.00

1.5

1.3

1.93

2.2

68

1495

98

463

3.0

1.98

2.90

2.97

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31A

655.50

657.00

1.5

1.1

2.56

1.6

77

2090

61

207

4.0

2.60

3.84

3.89

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31A

661.10

662.80

1.7

1.3

1.31

6.6

216

205

283

4090

2.0

1.56

2.23

2.65

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31A

700.70

702.60

1.9

1.7

4.62

20.6

520

4617

566

24226

2.4

5.77

8.79

10.97

Indidura

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31A

714.50

716.00

1.5

1.3

12.55

19.1

209

15550

502

10850

1.0

13.35

18.83

20.02

1.5m @ 13.35g/t
AuEq
( 12.55g/t Au,
19.1g/t Ag, 0.02%
Cu, 0.05% Pb,
1.08% Zn)

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-31A

729.90

730.45

0.6

0.5

7.29

38.7

830

152

2350

87100

3.0

12.21

4.01

6.72

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-31A

746.00

747.50

1.5

1.3

4.27

32.1

587

2885

250

4819

0.8

4.97

6.41

7.45

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

754.50

764.50

10.0

8.7

1.53

7.5

176

1490

101

3450

5.5

1.81

15.29

18.12

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

814.10

819.40

5.3

4.0

1.88

6.2

231

607

70

8547

11.2

2.40

9.96

12.74

0.5m @ 19.26g/t AuEq
( 15.1g/t Au,
45.2g/t Ag, 0.1%
Cu, 0.05% Pb,
7.08% Zn)

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

832.63

835.10

2.5

1.9

1.43

7.6

529

114

110

28132

27.9

2.98

3.54

7.36

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

847.70

853.20

5.5

4.2

1.15

6.7

494

813

65

4540

20.1

1.52

6.33

8.36

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

877.80

878.65

0.9

0.6

22.70

60.3

811

1900

785

1370

7.0

23.60

19.30

20.06

0.9m @ 23.6g/t
AuEq
( 22.7g/t Au,
60.3g/t Ag, 0.08%
Cu, 0.08% Pb,
0.14% Zn)

Porph Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

887.50

889.00

1.5

1.3

3.56

2.8

206

263

37

525

3.0

3.65

5.34

5.47

Porph Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

899.00

908.60

9.6

7.3

1.57

3.9

236

822

48

2282

3.1

1.76

15.12

16.94

899 - 899.6
Breccia
899.6 - 908.6
Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

920.80

921.50

0.7

0.5

3.14

23.4

506

6740

530

28900

6.0

4.92

2.20

3.44

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

927.70

928.20

0.5

0.4

7.82

7.1

203

12150

148

18250

10.0

8.83

3.91

4.42

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

953.40

962.50

9.1

7.0

1.82

2.4

146

67

14

548

2.6

1.89

16.53

17.21

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31A

1059.40

1063.35

3.9

3.4

1.02

6.3

456

2346

71

47424

3.2

3.49

4.03

13.78

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

546.50

551.00

4.5

3.4

3.23

11.7

96

3870

523

1261

1.4

3.42

14.51

15.39

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31B

602.00

612.50

10.5

8.6

8.41

15.6

172

8932

1527

3136

1.7

8.75

88.31

91.84

0.6m @ 106.16g/t
AuEq
( 105g/t Au, 103g/t
Ag, 0.02%
Cu, 0.11% Pb, 0.05%
Zn)

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31B

632.00

642.50

10.5

8.4

1.03

1.9

64

1545

60

410

2.7

1.08

10.85

11.31

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31B

644.00

645.50

1.5

1.2

1.14

0.9

72

367

21

492

1.0

1.17

1.70

1.76

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31B

657.50

659.00

1.5

1.2

3.12

4.5

110

780

78

1945

2.0

3.25

4.68

4.88

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31B

668.00

669.50

1.5

1.2

1.14

3.7

140

2470

132

1710

1.0

1.26

1.71

1.89

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31B

735.50

737.00

1.5

1.2

1.78

8.6

230

238

169

8960

1.0

2.36

2.67

3.53

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

746.00

747.50

1.5

1.2

1.74

3.8

221

956

58

1525

1.0

1.89

2.60

2.83

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

759.70

760.20

0.5

0.4

3.17

40.8

823

16400

6130

37400

1.0

5.80

1.59

2.90

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

774.45

775.50

1.0

0.9

5.24

32.7

1500

4230

394

30700

7.0

7.34

5.50

7.71

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

818.95

824.00

5.0

4.1

1.87

9.9

773

1381

42

4977

5.4

2.33

9.45

11.79

0.5m @ 16.64g/t
AuEq
( 13.7g/t Au,
70.6g/t Ag, 0.57% Cu,
0.01% Pb,
2.77% Zn)

Indidura

TRSX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

881.50

885.20

3.7

3.0

1.11

2.5

122

1197

26

990

5.5

1.20

4.10

4.45

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

901.40

903.00

1.6

1.3

1.10

1.2

136

61

7

205

4.0

1.14

1.76

1.83

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

925.75

940.70

15.0

12.2

4.57

19.4

761

3863

402

25604

6.1

6.16

68.25

92.14

0.8m @ 55.8g/t
AuEq
( 51.1g/t Au,
44.3g/t Ag, 0.16%
Cu, 0.04% Pb,
8.08% Zn)
0.7m @ 15.26g/t
AuEq
( 10.6g/t Au,
35.5g/t Ag, 0.1%
Cu, 0.12% Pb,
8.28% Zn)

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

960.75

961.30

0.5

0.4

2.92

17.3

755

4170

255

8160

1.0

3.63

1.61

2.00

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31B

1043.00

1044.50

1.5

1.2

8.62

61.1

267

290

9

28200

3.0

10.75

12.93

16.13

Cuesta de Cura

Extension

CRSX24-31B

1092.05

1097.50

5.5

4.3

3.10

2.8

174

614

27

15019

0.5

3.89

16.88

21.21

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

552.50

557.95

5.5

4.1

3.90

16.1

95

3652

1420

1386

2.2

4.17

21.28

22.74

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31C

607.80

626.00

18.2

14.3

2.16

7.0

95

3761

430

1290

1.4

2.31

39.38

41.97

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31C

641.00

642.50

1.5

1.2

1.18

1.0

66

634

30

604

1.0

1.22

1.76

1.82

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31C

650.00

663.50

13.5

11.5

2.09

3.6

74

974

532

1122

1.9

2.19

28.23

29.58

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31C

672.50

674.00

1.5

1.2

1.10

3.4

71

5020

314

1505

1.0

1.20

1.64

1.80

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-31C

694.50

696.00

1.5

1.2

7.26

8.0

249

3800

103

1905

1.0

7.48

10.89

11.22

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-31C

710.00

711.50

1.5

1.2

2.51

59.2

384

1615

12650

26400

4.0

4.98

3.77

7.46

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

742.00

748.00

6.0

4.7

1.99

2.8

145

887

64

1251

2.3

2.11

11.96

12.65

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

793.70

797.50

3.8

2.9

1.71

2.6

120

887

117

1964

9.9

1.85

6.49

7.04

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

834.00

839.10

5.1

4.4

2.72

7.9

431

1272

100

29494

14.1

4.32

13.88

22.05

834 - 836.1
Indidura
836.1 - 839.1
Cuesta de Cura

834 - 836.1
TRSX
836.1 - 839.1
SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

868.50

876.25

7.8

5.8

2.34

3.1

138

1325

31

2166

5.9

2.50

18.10

19.35

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

926.00

927.50

1.5

1.2

1.10

0.6

71

11

3

1620

2.0

1.20

1.65

1.79

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

964.50

966.00

1.5

1.2

1.14

3.7

847

70

11

869

7.0

1.34

1.71

2.01

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

979.50

981.00

1.5

1.1

1.59

3.3

201

3010

34

20400

1.0

2.66

2.39

3.99

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

984.00

985.50

1.5

1.1

1.26

1.1

81

269

13

11200

1.0

1.83

1.88

2.74

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-31C

1074.55

1076.00

1.5

1.1

7.29

19.0

936

23663

432

132466

1.0

14.16

10.56

20.53

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-32

390.00

391.50

1.5

1.0

1.61

10.2

85

1445

2640

1075

2.0

1.83

2.42

2.75

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32

401.00

444.00

43.0

27.3

2.14

8.7

106

2368

1308

3968

1.3

2.42

92.12

104.06

1.5m @ 16.97g/t
AuEq
( 15.65g/t Au,
49.4g/t Ag, 0.03%
Cu, 1.12% Pb,
1.38% Zn)

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32A

538.30

542.50

4.2

3.2

1.62

13.5

126

1494

168

6749

3.3

2.02

6.79

8.47

Caracol

538.3 - 539.1
TRSX
539.1 - 542.5
SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32A

742.00

743.50

1.5

1.0

8.30

0.8

45

83

40

1310

1.0

8.38

12.45

12.57

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-32B

444.00

481.00

37.0

23.9

1.06

6.6

81

1241

872

3502

2.2

1.28

39.21

47.53

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32B

517.30

519.00

1.7

1.3

1.77

20.3

142

895

271

1460

1.0

2.06

3.01

3.51

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32B

540.15

544.50

4.4

3.5

3.18

14.1

175

2130

452

11521

3.0

3.77

13.85

16.41

540.15 - 542
Breccia
542 - 544.5
Caracol

540.15 - 542
TROH
542 - 544.5
TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32B

648.05

649.50

1.5

1.2

1.23

1.8

64

173

59

911

1.0

1.29

1.78

1.87

Caracol

SX

Sulphide

CRSX24-32B

729.35

734.80

5.4

4.4

1.10

13.8

178

859

199

3350

2.2

1.46

6.01

7.94

729.35 - 730.6 FG
Intrusives - hdb-bi-
pl
730.6 - 734.8
Indidura

729.35 - 729.4
SX
729.4 - 734.8
TRSX

Extension

CRSX24-32D

504.60

509.40

4.8

3.4

1.09

8.8

98

527

669

2687

2.5

1.31

5.24

6.28

Caracol

TROH

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32D

511.00

518.50

7.5

5.3

1.01

6.6

110

378

171

1237

1.3

1.14

7.56

8.55

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32D

549.20

549.80

0.6

0.4

14.45

125.0

385

1605

2130

8180

8.0

16.17

8.67

9.70

0.6m @ 16.17g/t
AuEq
( 14.45g/t Au,
125g/t Ag, 0.04%
Cu, 0.21% Pb,
0.82% Zn)

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32D

569.00

570.30

1.3

0.9

1.26

2.3

139

108

36

1305

2.0

1.35

1.64

1.75

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-32D

763.30

768.50

5.2

3.1

1.31

12.0

475

1108

541

9009

18.7

1.97

6.82

10.26

Indidura

763.3 - 767.3
SX
767.3 - 768.5
TRSX

Extension

CRSX24-32D

861.60

862.95

1.4

0.8

1.29

9.3

705

250

85

2830

7.0

1.63

1.73

2.20

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-32D

986.70

987.20

0.5

0.3

6.03

10.6

466

6940

101

54100

7.0

8.88

3.02

4.44

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34

457.20

459.30

2.1

1.7

1.21

14.8

83

1799

1855

4939

1.1

1.60

2.54

3.36

Caracol

457.22 - 459.3 OX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34A

539.30

552.00

12.7

10.8

2.73

20.1

296

719

798

5098

3.4

3.18

34.70

40.42

1.2m @ 12.62g/t
AuEq
( 11.85g/t Au,
36.9g/t Ag, 0.03%
Cu, 0.09% Pb,
0.9% Zn)

Caracol

539.3 - 545.5 TROH
545.5 - 552 TROL

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34A

562.50

573.50

11.0

8.4

1.26

4.4

118

601

98

3618

1.3

1.45

13.88

15.99

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34A

581.00

591.50

10.5

9.0

2.46

6.9

110

848

75

1909

1.3

2.62

25.86

27.50

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34A

600.00

619.00

19.0

16.1

1.15

4.9

150

754

103

1520

2.6

1.28

21.82

24.25

600 - 601.1
Caracol
601.1 - 619
Breccia

600 - 601.1 SX
601.1 - 619 OX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34A

643.00

646.00

3.0

2.6

1.14

6.7

245

378

71

897

1.5

1.27

3.41

3.82

Caracol

TROL

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34A

669.03

670.23

1.2

1.0

1.75

9.0

203

380

101

3170

2.0

1.98

2.09

2.38

Caracol

TROL

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34A

698.68

701.38

2.7

2.1

6.40

47.5

1572

767

438

29285

2.3

8.23

17.29

22.21

1.2m @ 14.02g/t
AuEq
( 12.9g/t Au,
40.4g/t Ag, 0.14%
Cu, 0.03% Pb,
0.92% Zn)

698.68 - 699
Caracol
699 - 701.38
Indidura

698.68 - 698.9
TRSX
698.9 - 701.38
TROH

Y

698.68 - 700.22 Sulphide
700.22 - 701.38 Extension

CRSX24-34A

720.25

723.50

3.3

2.8

2.70

3.5

243

184

28

910

3.5

2.81

8.76

9.15

Indidura

TROH

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34A

775.60

788.02

12.4

10.6

3.15

5.0

234

924

141

1950

1.3

3.34

39.07

41.43

0.6m @ 50.08g/t
AuEq
( 50g/t Au, 3.1g/t
Ag, 0.01% Cu,
0.01% Pb, 0.06%
Zn)

775.6 - 776.25
Indidura
776.25 - 788.02 FG
Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

775.6 - 776.25
TROH
776.25 -
787.84 SX
787.84 -
788.02 TRSX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34A

794.20

797.00

2.8

2.4

2.07

41.8

432

585

2290

4221

7.3

2.89

5.79

8.11

FG Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34A

854.90

856.50

1.6

1.4

1.09

5.4

260

1070

136

13400

16.0

1.85

1.74

2.96

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34A

865.70

868.30

2.6

1.9

1.25

36.1

1006

6230

401

39246

21.5

3.75

3.25

9.74

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

483.50

485.00

1.5

1.2

2.09

2.6

82

2580

319

1515

2.0

2.19

3.14

3.28

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

496.90

498.50

1.6

1.3

1.76

18.9

177

493

2160

2310

1.0

2.12

2.82

3.39

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

516.00

518.00

2.0

1.6

1.09

2.0

49

851

310

917

2.0

1.16

2.18

2.31

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

527.50

532.00

4.5

3.7

1.25

4.6

99

2221

693

1449

0.8

1.38

5.63

6.21

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

543.80

552.50

8.7

7.0

4.99

21.3

338

1077

411

3840

5.0

5.41

43.41

47.03

1.4m @ 23.65g/t
AuEq
( 22.6g/t Au,
70.2g/t Ag, 0.05%
Cu, 0.12% Pb,
0.6% Zn)

Caracol

543.8 - 544.3
SX
544.3 - 552.5
TROH

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

559.00

560.85

1.9

1.5

6.52

12.1

205

518

399

2680

4.0

6.78

12.06

12.54

Caracol

TROH

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

567.75

569.50

1.8

1.4

1.14

2.9

136

1280

60

1350

1.0

1.23

1.99

2.16

Caracol

TROL

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

577.00

593.10

16.1

13.1

1.35

4.4

193

294

67

3284

4.3

1.54

21.70

24.75

Caracol

TROL

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

604.50

606.00

1.5

1.2

1.60

1.1

57

134

32

331

1.0

1.63

2.40

2.45

Caracol

TROL

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

614.50

619.00

4.5

3.6

1.80

6.7

177

545

82

2090

2.3

1.97

8.10

8.87

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

630.50

640.50

10.0

8.1

1.01

2.6

128

194

40

870

1.6

1.09

10.14

10.91

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

664.00

665.65

1.6

1.3

2.11

11.9

302

223

82

2720

3.0

2.37

3.48

3.92

Caracol

664 - 665.6
TRSX
665.6 - 665.65
TROH

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-34B

691.30

691.80

0.5

0.4

4.33

84.7

2550

886

470

20900

1.0

6.69

2.17

3.35

Indidura

TRSX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34B

705.60

706.60

1.0

0.8

2.64

43.6

1845

394

554

53000

1.0

6.01

2.64

6.01

Indidura

TROL

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34B

716.25

722.00

5.8

4.7

1.91

7.8

211

146

83

2001

2.8

2.13

10.99

12.24

0.5m @ 12.63g/t
AuEq
( 12.05g/t Au,
34.8g/t Ag, 0.05%
Cu, 0.04% Pb,
0.19% Zn)

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34B

733.80

737.00

3.2

2.6

1.10

7.0

166

138

157

1794

5.2

1.29

3.51

4.13

Indidura

TRSX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34B

748.20

773.00

24.8

20.3

1.66

10.4

460

600

247

12724

3.6

2.47

41.09

61.33

Indidura

748.2 - 751.3
TROL
751.3 - 757.3
SX
757.3 - 771.9
TRSX
771.9 - 773
SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34B

791.00

793.00

2.0

1.9

2.40

2.8

122

81

40

1407

7.5

2.52

4.80

5.04

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-34B

802.50

809.80

7.3

5.9

1.30

6.7

329

159

52

3925

4.2

1.62

9.49

11.80

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

815.00

816.50

1.5

1.2

1.09

3.0

266

17

15

952

13.0

1.21

1.64

1.81

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

819.60

821.00

1.4

1.1

1.82

2.4

85

373

27

2560

9.0

1.99

2.55

2.78

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

843.00

847.95

5.0

4.1

2.20

31.9

996

2620

1670

24800

25.0

3.98

10.89

19.69

843 - 846
No Recovery
846 - 847.95
Indidura

843 - 846 NR
846 - 847.95 SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

881.20

882.50

1.3

1.1

10.80

8.3

159

2450

206

12300

15.0

11.53

14.04

14.99

1.3m @ 11.53g/t
AuEq
( 10.8g/t Au,
8.3g/t Ag, 0.02%
Cu, 0.02% Pb, 1.23%
Zn)

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

900.50

901.55

1.0

0.9

2.60

1.6

189

240

16

87

15.0

2.65

2.73

2.78

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

960.30

960.80

0.5

0.4

3.32

18.4

495

2940

158

20200

7.0

4.60

1.66

2.30

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-34B

1022.45

1022.95

0.5

0.4

3.58

16.0

556

3590

98

78700

5.0

7.71

1.79

3.86

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-36B

1092.70

1093.25

0.5

0.5

3.29

47.8

596

11250

4390

86400

9.0

8.32

1.81

4.58

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-36B

1130.48

1131.90

1.4

1.3

1.10

11.4

2350

58

14

16100

0.5

2.34

1.56

3.32

Cuesta de Cura

Extension

CRSX24-36B

1160.00

1183.50

23.5

21.4

1.12

34.2

5874

160

189

1541

5.5

2.37

26.24

55.77

1160 - 1176.4
Cuesta de Cura
1176.4 - 1176.95
FG Intrusives -
hdb-bi-pl
1176.95 - 1183.5
Cuesta de Cura

1160 - 1180.1 SX
1180.5 - 1183.5 SX

Extension

CRSX24-36B

1245.10

1245.80

0.7

0.6

3.17

13.0

462

5110

176

28100

1.0

4.77

2.22

3.34

La Peña

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

627.50

684.00

56.5

48.6

2.90

6.7

147

2511

342

3962

1.5

3.14

163.79

177.24

2m @ 16.55g/t
AuEq
( 15.18g/t Au,
36.1g/t Ag, 0.05%
Cu, 0.26% Pb,
2.47% Zn)
1.5m @ 29.52g/t
AuEq
( 28.9g/t Au,
40.7g/t Ag, 0.02%
Cu, 0.04%Pb,
0.45% Zn)

627.5 - 661.8
Caracol
661.8 - 665
Breccia
665 - 667.4
Caracol
667.4 - 681.05
Breccia
681.05 - 684
Indidura

627.5 - 668.1
SX
668.1 - 681.05
TROH
681.05 - 684
SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-37A

698.50

700.00

1.5

1.3

1.02

17.3

129

1145

3630

3780

1.0

1.54

1.52

2.31

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-37A

733.00

734.50

1.5

1.3

1.02

6.1

170

758

694

4520

9.0

1.35

1.52

2.03

Indidura

SX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-37A

758.50

759.70

1.2

1.0

1.88

2.9

40

441

49

934

2.0

1.97

2.26

2.36

Indidura

Extension

CRSX24-37A

774.50

776.00

1.5

1.3

1.63

5.5

258

2270

90

12000

3.0

2.32

2.45

3.48

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

837.00

838.50

1.5

1.1

1.42

1.8

256

413

20

8500

21.0

1.89

2.13

2.84

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

845.90

852.50

6.6

5.0

6.72

7.7

291

3379

45

7881

23.5

7.24

44.36

47.77

0.5m @ 83.39g/t
AuEq
( 78.6g/t Au, 51g/t
Ag, 0.1% Cu,
0.03% Pb, 8.24%
Zn)

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

873.95

876.25

2.3

1.7

1.11

14.5

568

2429

97

8598

9.7

1.78

2.56

4.10

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

935.20

937.50

2.3

2.0

2.41

30.3

651

999

621

21118

5.7

3.91

5.54

8.98

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

958.70

960.00

1.3

1.1

1.18

31.5

181

2430

404

944

10.0

1.62

1.53

2.11

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

997.55

999.05

1.5

1.1

2.95

6.6

736

628

46

40600

1.0

5.12

4.43

7.68

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37A

1053.05

1053.57

0.5

0.4

3.10

7.0

818

2760

30

60300

0.5

6.25

1.61

3.25

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

602.50

650.30

47.8

40.2

3.55

10.8

159

2584

839

5214

3.1

3.89

169.76

186.00

1.5m @ 21.44g/t
AuEq
( 21.2g/t Au,
10.4g/t Ag, 0.01%
Cu, 0.05% Pb,
0.3% Zn)
1.1m @ 15.6g/t
AuEq
( 15.1g/t Au,
22.6g/t Ag, 0.03%
Cu, 0.1% Pb,
0.55% Zn)
1.8m @ 11.03g/t
AuEq
( 10.3g/t Au,
19.6g/t Ag, 0.05%
Cu, 0.05% Pb,
1.27% Zn)

602.5 - 607.65
Caracol
607.65 - 611.35
Breccia
611.35 - 650.3
Caracol

602.5 - 607.65
TRSX
607.65 - 611.35
OX
611.35 - 619.3
TRSX
619.3 - 650.3
SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-37B

661.00

670.20

9.2

7.7

1.58

4.1

91

1690

95

1125

1.3

1.68

14.54

15.45

Caracol

SX

Y

Sulphide

CRSX24-37B

679.35

684.50

5.1

4.3

2.16

6.0

197

401

280

5561

1.1

2.54

11.14

13.09

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-37B

694.60

698.50

3.9

3.3

5.42

23.8

448

6900

926

15475

4.3

6.55

21.13

25.53

1.3m @ 17.26g/t
AuEq
( 14.05g/t Au, 67g/t
Ag, 0.12% Cu,
0.25% Pb, 4.46%
Zn)

Caracol

TRSX

Y

Extension

CRSX24-37B

752.50

754.00

1.5

1.3

2.07

6.8

104

3870

135

1595

2.0

2.25

3.11

3.37

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

840.00

841.50

1.5

1.1

2.13

3.0

190

232

54

5850

33.0

2.48

3.20

3.72

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

852.40

854.00

1.6

1.2

1.13

3.0

95

246

44

2110

17.0

1.28

1.80

2.04

Indidura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

876.36

876.86

0.5

0.4

4.64

9.0

1485

131

31

1055

8.0

4.99

2.32

2.50

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

898.70

899.40

0.7

0.6

14.25

73.0

1370

14050

1165

25200

5.0

16.56

9.97

11.59

0.7m @ 16.56g/t
AuEq
( 14.25g/t Au, 73g/t
Ag, 0.14% Cu,
0.12% Pb, 2.52%
Zn)

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

958.00

959.50

1.5

1.3

1.99

6.5

233

877

42

2410

30.0

2.22

2.99

3.32

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

1118.70

1119.25

0.5

0.5

8.55

3.0

911

80

25

188000

0.5

17.95

4.70

9.87

Cuesta de Cura

SX

Extension

CRSX24-37B

1153.60

1154.10

0.5

0.4

7.13

11.2

971

19800

89

177000

0.5

16.09

3.57

8.05

La Peña

SX

Extension

Criteria: Cut off grade 1g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m, if Au grade x length > 1.5 the composite will be added

Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Pb = 0.9usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb. See "Gold Equivalent Calculations" for additional information.

FR= Fresh Rock, OX= Oxide, TROL= Transition Oxide Low, TROH= Transition Oxide High, MX= Mixed, TRSX= Transition Sulphide, SX= Sulphide

Table 2: Camino Rojo Sulphide Extension Drill Hole Collars

HOLE-ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

CRSX23-28

243384.3

2676158.3

1956.5

153.8

-61.89

1050.0

CRSX24-25E

243501.5

2676087.5

1954.6

127.5

-60.00

1200.4

CRSX24-25F

243501.5

2676087.5

1954.6

140.0

-72.00

1250.1

CRSX24-25G

243501.5

2676087.5

1954.6

140.0

-72.00

1224.1

CRSX24-30

243402.7

2676157.9

1956.4

146.5

-63.60

1030.7

CRSX24-30B

243402.7

2676157.9

1956.4

149.6

-56.75

1000.3

CRSX24-31A

243665.5

2676153.9

1953.4

148.4

-63.04

1080.0

CRSX24-31B

243665.5

2676153.9

1953.4

134.4

-65.10

1100.7

CRSX24-31C

243665.5

2676153.9

1953.4

147.6

-71.54

1181.5

CRSX24-32

244056.7

2676258.6

1948.2

110.0

-79.20

444.0

CRSX24-32A

244056.7

2676258.6

1948.2

102.3

-61.80

986.3

CRSX24-32B

244056.7

2676258.6

1948.2

125.2

-66.55

999.5

CRSX24-32D

244056.7

2676258.6

1948.2

87.0

-56.79

1003.0

CRSX24-33

243550.1

2676266.6

1955.5

180.0

-88.60

410.5

CRSX24-33A

243550.1

2676266.6

1955.5

173.1

-67.92

920.0

CRSX24-33C

243550.1

2676266.6

1955.5

137.0

-63.89

895.6

CRSX24-33C-1

243550.1

2676266.6

1955.5

137.0

-63.89

661.0

CRSX24-34

243889.3

2676286.6

1949.7

155.0

-72.78

459.3

CRSX24-34A

243889.3

2676286.6

1949.6

139.0

-62.00

1002.7

CRSX24-34B

243889.3

2676286.6

1949.6

179.5

-67.83

1029.5

CRSX24-36B

243305.3

2676111.1

1957.9

151.7

-61.10

1306.2

CRSX24-37A

243682.3

2676269.9

1953.9

145.6

-64.12

1125.0

CRSX24-37B

243682.3

2676269.9

1953.9

130.0

-63.60

1172.0

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.



Contact
For further information, please contact: Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, www.orlamining.com, info@orlamining.com
