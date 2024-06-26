Graphite One Announces Kick-off of 2024 Field Program

Drilling program focused on gathering geotechnical data needed to complete the Feasibility Study on the largest known graphite deposit in the U.S.

CEO: Graphite One is on track to meet target of issuing the Feasibility Study by December 2024 under the terms of Department of Defense Production Act grant

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, announced today the commencement of the Company's 2024 Field Program at its Graphite Creek Property located north of Nome, Alaska.

Based on the positive results of the 2023 drilling program (link to January 8, 2024 press release), the 2024 Field Program has been developed to gather the remaining data required to complete the Company's Feasibility Study.

Three drill rigs are currently operating to gather the geotechnical information needed to engineer the pit walls and foundations for the process facility, tailings/waste rock facility, and other infrastructure.

Graphite One is pleased that job fairs conducted in the local communities of Teller, Brevig Mission and Nome have resulted in 22 of the summer positions being filled by residents of the local communities.

"The 2024 Field Program is a key milestone for our stakeholders as we advance our Feasibility Study with a scheduled December completion target, under the terms of our Defense Production Act grant from the Department of Defense," said Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One. "As the U.S. Government's US Geological Survey has recognized Graphite Creek as the nation's largest graphite deposit, and 'among the largest in the world,' we are confident that this year's program will further demonstrate the importance of Graphite One's complete supply chain strategy in meeting demand for a material that is critical to the 21st Century technology economy and U.S. national security."

In parallel to the drilling program, site visits and field work by the engineering team and environmental specialists are also underway, to continue baseline studies on:

Surface water quality

Ground water quality

Hydrogeologic investigations

Bathymetric and water quality characterization of the Imuruk Basin

Fish and other aquatic species surveys

Raptor nesting

Cultural heritage/archaeological investigations

Graphite One's senior team will continue to engage the communities and tribal organizations nearest Graphite Creek on the 2024 field program and provide a forum for dialogue on a development path that benefits local residents. Completion of the Feasibility Study is subject to financing.

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode active materials and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility located in northeastern Ohio. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project upon the completion of the Feasibility Study.

