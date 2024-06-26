Goldshore Announces Commencement of 2,500-Meter Drill Program

Vancouver, June 26, 2024 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company News release dated June 20, 2024, the Company has commenced its 2,500-meter summer drilling program.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore commented, "We're excited to announce the commencement of our 2024 summer drill program, which focuses on the highly prospective 'Moss Block' area. This region, spanning 8 km by 6 km, is centered around the Moss deposit and accounts for a significant 91% of the project's total Mineral Resource Estimate. Our drilling efforts will focus on assessing the potential of two high-priority targets, the Boundary Zone and the SW Extension, with the goal of demonstrating the growth potential for high margin ounces from surface to 200 meters depth."

Figure 1: Illustrates the targets adjacent to the Moss deposit. The Boundary and SW Extension form the basis of the upcoming 2500-meter drill program.

Market Communications Engagements:

The Company also announces that it has engaged the following service providers (the "Contractors") to advise and coordinate market communications and investor relations on behalf of the Company. The Company is at arms-length from each of the Contractors and does not propose to issue any securities to any of the Contractors in consideration of services to be provided to the Company.

The Company has engaged Conrad Orzel ("Orzel") on a monthly basis from July 1 to December 31, 2024, to provide investor relations services to the Company. Orzel is entitled to receive a monthly fee of $2,500 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement.

The Company has engaged OGIB Corporate Bulletin ("OGIB") from June 25, 2024 for a term of nine months, to assist with the development of featured articles describing the activities of the Company. OGIB received a total fee of $40,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement.

The Company has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") for a term of three months from July 1, 2024, which can be extended at the option of the Company, to assist with the development of featured articles describing the activities of the Company. NIA received a total fee of US$30,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which has large scale, high grade and excellent metallurgy. It is uniquely positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct accessibility from the Trans-Canada Highway with hydroelectric power at site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for fast track through this development cycle. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

