FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the opening of a Fort St. James office ("Community Office") and hiring of a locally-based Community Manager to support ongoing and increased engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities for the Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or "the Project"). These measures are being implemented to support the Company's commitments to collaboration for responsible project development, in particular with the First Nations whose territories encompass the proposed mine project area, including the Tl'azt'en Nation, the Binche Whut'en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

Establishment of the Community Office will ensure dedicated full-time local operations, commensurate with current and broadening community and First Nation engagement initiatives. The Company is grateful to open this office on the territory of the Nak'azdli Whut'en, and looks forward to becoming a positive contributor to the business community in the District of Fort St. James.

"In preparation for our entry into the Provincial and Federal environment assessment next year, we are very pleased to establish a full-time, year-round local presence in Fort St. James to support our engagement activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project," said Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel's President and CEO. "We are committed to advancing Baptiste in partnership with members of local communities, and to maximizing opportunities for employment and business development opportunities across the region and have established our Community Office as a hub to facilitate collaboration across all aspects of the Project."

FPX has recently hired a full-time Fort St. James-based Community Manager, Jonathan Gibson, who is a community member and experienced in business development in the natural resource and construction industries, and who will manage Community Office operations. Key priorities for the Community Office will be identifying business opportunities for local and Indigenous-owned businesses, and seeking local community feedback early so that this can be incorporated into the design of the Baptiste Nickel Project.

The Company will be hosting a public community Open House to be held over two days on August 12th and 13th, 2024. The Open House will be held at Kwah Hall, located at 100 Highway 27, Fort St James, B.C.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km2, west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

