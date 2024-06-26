Metallic Minerals Closes $1.6 Million First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") announces that further to its June 20, 2024 news release, it has closed a first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 4,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "FT Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per FT Common Share for gross proceeds of $1,600,000.

Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman, stated, "We are pleased with the strong interest and to welcome three well-known Canadian investment funds to our shareholder base. These financing proceeds will be directed toward resource expansion drilling at our Keno Silver Project adjacent to Hecla Mining's operations in the high-grade, Keno silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, along with additional exploration work on our alluvial gold royalty portfolio in Yukon's Klondike District. Our team will be hosting a Keno Silver site visit next week as part of the annual Yukon Mining Alliance Property Tours and Investment Conference. We very much look forward to re-engaging with our peers, tour guests and key delegates from Yukon territorial and First Nations governments. We anticipate closing of the second and final tranche of the private placement before month end, with updates on planned exploration in Yukon as well as our La Plata project in Colorado to follow.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used toward eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses, within the meaning of the Canadian Income Tax Act. The Company may pay finders' fees under the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Final closing is expected to occur on or around June 28, 2024. All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance, under applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the private placement is subject to TSX-V final approval.

The FT Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage mineral exploration company, focused on copper, silver, gold, and platinum group elements in top North American mining jurisdictions. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to making exploration discoveries, growing resources, and advancing projects toward development.

At the Company's La Plata project in southwestern Colorado, the expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate highlights a significant porphyry copper-silver resource containing 1.2 Blbs copper and 17.6 Moz of silver, with numerous additional targets showing potential for a district scale porphyry system. In May 2023, the Company announced a 9.5% strategic investment by Newmont Corporation (previously Newcrest Mining which was acquired by Newmont Corporation in November 2023). The U.S. Geological Survey ("USGS") has identified the La Plata mining district as a potential critical minerals resource area under the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative program and in 2023 completed significant geologic and geophysical studies to enhance understanding of the critical mineral occurrence in the district.

In Canada's Yukon Territory, Metallic Minerals has the second-largest land position in the historic high-grade Keno Hill silver district, directly adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's operations, with more than 300 Moz of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. The new 2024 Resource Estimate at the Company's Keno Silver Project adds 18.2 Moz silver equivalent to the Company's total resources. Hecla is the largest primary silver producer in the USA and soon to be Canada's largest with full production at its Keno Hill operations in 2024.

The Company is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business by partnering with experienced mining operators.

Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits in North America, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise. The Metallic Minerals team is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development and has worked closely with Canadian First Nation groups, US Tribal/Native Corporations, and local communities to support successful project development.

Forward-Looking Statements

