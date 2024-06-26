Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, June 26, 2024 - Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company")(LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that on 25 June 2024 the Company transferred 185,809 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company (the "Shares") out of treasury (the "Transfer"), to satisfy exercises of options by a number of employees, including Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Bishop Lafleche and Mr. Flynn exercised 49,903 and 79,565 nil cost option awards (the "Awards") granted under the Company's Long Term Inventive Plan on 27 May 2021, respectively. The Awards vested on 27 May 2024, following the assessment of the performance conditions which are disclosed in the 2023 Remuneration Report on page 120 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website www.ecora-resources.com. Subsequently, Mr. Bishop Lafleche and Mr. Flynn sold 23,549 and 37,546 Shares, respectively, at an average approximate price of £0.746 per Share, to satisfy income tax associated with the Awards.

Following the above Transfer, the Company's issued capital consisted of 261,732,553 Shares, of which 13,134,660 Shares were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 248,597,893. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Exercise of options, sale of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s) Nil (exercise of options) 49,903 Sale of shares Price(s) Volume(s) £0.746 23,549 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price See above e. Date of the transaction 25 June 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Exercise of options, sale of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s) Nil (exercise of options) 79,565 Sale of shares Price(s) Volume(s) £0.746 37,546 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price See above e. Date of the transaction 25 June 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website: www.ecora-resources.com

