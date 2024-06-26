Bear Creek Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, June 26, 2024 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized and approved the grant to certain directors, officers and employees of Bear Creek of a cumulative total of 1,362,500 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") and a cumulative total of 1,622,500 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") pursuant to its Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The Options and the RSUs are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and LTIP, respectively. The Options are exercisable on or before June 26, 2034 at the strike price of Cdn $0.35 per share.

