Durango Completes Discovery Visit

Vancouver, June 26, 2024 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB -ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") has completed a site visit to its wholly owned Discovery Property in the James Bay region of Québec.

Durango sent a small exploration team to the Discovery Property to assess the road access and damage caused by the 2023 fires which plagued northern Québec. The fires burned through trees, brush and mossy overburden which enhanced the exposure of outcropping rocks on certain areas of the Discovery Property.

Additional pegmatite dykes were noted and mapped on the Discovery property. A grab sample was taken from each of the dykes to be assessed analytically by AGAT Laboratories for the potential of bearing lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT"). Due to the fires and the increased visibility of rocks multiple pegmatite dykes were newly exposed and visible on the Discovery Property. Figure 1 shows the pegmatite dyke outcrops in red.



Figure 1. Pegmatite dyke outcrops on a portion of the Discovery Project.

One of the dykes located in the south, contains larger quantities of muscovite mica, a hydrous sheet silicate, therefore volatile and incompatible element enrichment of the pegmatitic melt is hypothesized to have been retained to a greater extent in these pegmatites. Due to these reasons, it is more likely that these pegmatites could host rare mineral occurrences at depth therefore drilling is recommended. Graphic intergrowths are a common feature found in the wall zones of pegmatites; therefore larger, more evolved zones in the pegmatites could be found at depth. The pegmatites of the property occur in multiple orientations, but several large outcrops are found in a NE/SW orientation and NW/SE orientation.

Melanie Mackay, PGeo (OGQ (Ordre Des Geologues du Québec) special authorization 10317, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, APEGA (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta) 305012), is a director and qualified person for Durango and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

