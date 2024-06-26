Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) plans to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Alcoa will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results on July 17, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and the call will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.
The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors" section of Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa's X handle @Alcoa at www.X.com/Alcoa.
Additionally, Alcoa plans to announce certain preliminary information with respect to its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 10, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, ahead of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on July 16, 2024 in connection with the announced acquisition of Alumina Ltd..
Conference Call Information
Time:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024: 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. EDT
|Hosts:
William Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Molly Beerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Webcast:
|Go to the "Investors" section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides.
Call:
+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)
+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)
Conference ID: 0801278
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
|Replay Information:
A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on July 17 until July 24, 2024.
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)
Replay Access Code: 2865026
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
About Alcoa Corporation
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.
Investor Contact:
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com
Media Contact:
Courtney Boone
412-527-9792
Courtney.Boone@Alcoa.com