Novo Announces AGM Results

15:31 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders (held on 25 June 2024 (Vancouver, BC)/26 June 2024 (Perth, WA) were approved, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast
FOR		 % Votes Cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 % of Votes
WITHHELD
Quinton Hennigh 118,753,598 96.396% 0 .00%
Greg Jones 122,557,543 99.497% 0 .00%
Karen O'Neill 122,579,803 99.515% 0 .00%
Michael Spreadborough 118,776,088 96.427% 0 .00%

Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca / www.asx.com.au for further details.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
c.gilenko@morrowsodali.com

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focused on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 6,700 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo's key project area is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey Mining is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as De Grey's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project1 . Novo is also advancing gold exploration at Nunyerry North, part of the Croyden JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%), where 2023 exploration drilling identified significant gold mineralisation. Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed lithium joint ventures with both Liatam and SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest Corporate Presentation.

1. Refer to De Grey ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project Resource Update, dated 21 November 2023.



