Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robin E. Goad 131,382,847 99.39% 806,875 0.61% Glen Koropchuk 128,779,281 97.42% 3,410,441 2.58% John McVey 131,412,995 99.41% 776,727 0.59% Mahendra Naik 130,713,090 98.88% 1,476,632 1.12% David Ramsay 129,852,490 98.23% 2,337,232 1.77% Edward Yurkowski 131,309,561 99.33% 880,161 0.67%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditor of Fortune.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

