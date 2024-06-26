Lancaster Resources Announces Exploration Plans for Catley Lake & Centennial East Uranium Properties
16:36 Uhr | NewsDirect
Lancaster Resources Vice President of Engineering Andrew Watson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's upcoming exploration plans for its uranium-prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. These properties, covering approximately 8,117 hectares, are strategically located adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claims.
Watson outlined that the company's initial plans include detailed surface outcrop mapping using hyperspectral data to identify vegetation stress indicative of subsurface uranium. The exploration efforts will also involve acquiring high-resolution optical imagery and purchasing corrected imagery for hyperspectral analysis.
The results from the hyperspectral imaging (HSI) will be used to prioritize and focus follow-up field geology, geochemical sampling, and geophysics programs. These follow-up programs will concentrate on areas identified by the HSI that show positive indications for uranium. Upon completion of the fieldwork and geophysics program, target locations will be identified for an initial drilling program planned for Q4 2024.
This comprehensive exploration approach underscores Lancaster Resources' commitment to advancing its uranium prospects in the highly prospective Athabasca Basin, aiming to uncover substantial uranium resources adjacent to known deposits.
