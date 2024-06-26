Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Lancaster Resources Announces Exploration Plans for Catley Lake & Centennial East Uranium Properties

16:36 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Lancaster Resources Vice President of Engineering Andrew Watson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's upcoming exploration plans for its uranium-prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. These properties, covering approximately 8,117 hectares, are strategically located adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claims.

Watson outlined that the company's initial plans include detailed surface outcrop mapping using hyperspectral data to identify vegetation stress indicative of subsurface uranium. The exploration efforts will also involve acquiring high-resolution optical imagery and purchasing corrected imagery for hyperspectral analysis.

The results from the hyperspectral imaging (HSI) will be used to prioritize and focus follow-up field geology, geochemical sampling, and geophysics programs. These follow-up programs will concentrate on areas identified by the HSI that show positive indications for uranium. Upon completion of the fieldwork and geophysics program, target locations will be identified for an initial drilling program planned for Q4 2024.

This comprehensive exploration approach underscores Lancaster Resources' commitment to advancing its uranium prospects in the highly prospective Athabasca Basin, aiming to uncover substantial uranium resources adjacent to known deposits.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/lancaster-resources-announces-exploration-plans-for-catley-lake-and-centennial-east-uranium-properties-693897244

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3EMN9
CA51440M1023
www.lancaster-resources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap