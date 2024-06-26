DFR Gold Inc. Announces Resolutions Passed at the Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2024 - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV:DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") announces that the Company's shareholders have voted in favor of all resolutions proposed by management at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 26, 2024.

About DFR Gold Inc.

DFR Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa and holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the Gurara project in Nigeria and the highly prospective Cascades gold exploration project in Burkina Faso. DFR Gold also owns the Beravina project, an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the western Madagascar.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca

For more information on DFR Gold please visit the Company's website at www.dfrgold.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE DFR Gold Inc. (formerly Diamond Fields Resources Inc.)