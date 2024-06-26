GABO Mining Ltd Announces Increase in Private Placement to $2,000,000 and Closing of the First Tranche at $1,103,000 Gross Proceeds

VANCOUVER - GABO Mining Ltd. (formerly Medallion Resources Ltd). (TSX-V: GAB; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) ("GABO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced February 27, 2024 for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 has been increased to gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 and the Company announces the closing of the first tranche on June 26, 2024 for gross proceeds of $1,103,000.

The Private Placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date"). The Company anticipates closing a second tranche of the Private Placement shortly. The completion of the first tranche, and the subsequent second tranche, of the Private Placement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 11,030,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each unit is comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share until June 26, 2027 at an exercise price of $0.15 per warrant share.

Directors of the Company have participated in the first tranche for an aggregate of 2.5 million units. Such participation in the first tranche is considered to be a related party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 provided for in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to related parties nor the consideration for such securities will exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The transaction has been approved by the directors of the Company who are independent in connection with such transactions.

As stated in the February 27, 2024 news release, "The financing allows us to evaluate opportunities in the resource sector within the Americas and continue to progress the Company's efforts with respect to its proprietary rare-earth element ("REE") extraction process currently licensed to ACDC Metals Ltd (ASX:ADC) in Australia," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO of GABO.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the Closing Date, pursuant to applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement have not been nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to an account for the benefit of US persons, absent such registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale, or solicitation would be unlawful.

About GABO Mining (formerly Medallion Resources)

GABO is seeking opportunities in the resource sector within the Americas and has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost extraction of rare earth elements ("REE's") from monazite. REE's are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, robotics, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines, and strategic defense systems. GABO is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing, and the safe management of waste materials. GABO utilizes the Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision-making.

More about GABO (TSX-V: GAB; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at GABOMINING.COM

Contact:

Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO

gam@gabomining.com

GABO management takes full responsibility for the content of and has prepared this news release.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved or their negatives or other comparable words. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated.

