Gold79 Saddened by Passing of Director James M. Franklin

Ottawa, June 27, 2024 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces with great sadness the passing last week of the Company's longest standing Director, Dr. James M. Franklin.

Dr. Franklin, or Jim to his many colleagues across academia and the minerals industry, served as a Director of Gold79 and its predecessor Aura Resources, from its inception in 2003. In 1996, Jim was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada's Academy of Science and in 2019 he was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame which are just two examples of Jim's significant achievements among numerous additional awards and recognition across the geoscience world. His contributions to the understanding of the Canadian Shield and associated mineral deposits gained Jim global acclaim. His sharp and inquisitive scientific mind was always on display and contributed to the learning of students and executives alike. Jim was always instrumental in assuring that exploration was based upon solid field work, keen observations and good science.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO stated, "Jim was a valued colleague and a fountain of knowledge on numerous subjects. His contributions, positive attitude and encyclopedic knowledge of geology and projects will be missed by the entire team at Gold79. We extend our deepest condolences to his family."

To more fully understand the significance of Jim's career and lifetime achievements we encourage readers to view the Jim Franklin Tribute Video developed by the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame at this link:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTlZqVh--4I

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 has four gold projects, two of which are partnered with major gold producers (Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and Agnico at Greyhound). Gold79 is focused on establishing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona and advancing its Tip Top Project in Nevada.

