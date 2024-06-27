Myriad Uranium Appoints Douglas Christopherson to Technical Committee

Vancouver, June 27, 2024 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Douglas Christopherson has joined the Company's Technical Committee.

Mr. Christopherson brings over 50 years of mining, exploration, and development experience to Myriad Uranium, having worked as Chief Engineer, Mine Manager, and General Manager at significant projects worldwide. He has extensive experience conducting technical due diligence and economic evaluations of uranium, base, precious, and rare earth projects worldwide, including authoring National Instrument 43-101 and competent persons reports. He is a Retired Registered Member the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (S.M.E.) and the South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM).

Myriad Uranium's CEO, Thomas Lamb, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Christopherson to the Company's Technical Committee. In connection with our current private placement, Mr. Christopherson has conducted a comprehensive analysis of our historical data on the Copper Mountain Uranium Project, and provided numerous insights and recommendations. Looking ahead, we anticipate his contributions as we work to confirm and expand on already significant historical resources, target deeper mineralisation, and expand our exploration efforts into newly-acquired adjacent zones - all considered highly prospective. Since Union Pacific's tenure in the 1970s, when they spent upwards of C$117 million (today's dollars) drilling 2,000 boreholes and planning a large-scale conventional uranium mine at Copper Mountain Uranium Project, experts have expanded their thinking regarding the project's geology and potential, looking far beyond the 6-pit plan Union Pacific had developed. For example, a 2010 Neutron Energy internal report states that the Copper Mountain Uranium Project offers a 'a high chance for discovery of world-class deposits in both the hard rock and sandstone.'"

Mr. Christopherson remarked, "Given the size of the property and the limited amount of explored ground, the exploration potential at Copper Mountain is constrained only by historical production figures from each uranium system and the project geologist's creativity. The uranium production potential at Copper Mountain is limited only by the mining engineer's ingenuity."

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific, which developed a mine plan and built a leach pad for one of the deposits at Copper Mountain. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc., and an 80% interest in uranium exploration licences in Niger. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

