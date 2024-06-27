Amex Finds New Lens of Gold Mineralization in Deepest Drilling to Date in Western Gratien Gold Zone and Provides Update on Resource Estimate

Montreal, June 27, 2024 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected gold mineralization in the deepest drilling to date in the western area of the Gratien Gold Zone ("Gratien"), on the Perron Project in the Abitibi region of Quebec (see Figure 1). The mineralization appears to be a new lens or 'stack' that make up the multiple stacked lenses of mineralization representing the Gratien Gold Zone (see Figure 2). The new drilling has opened up Gratien for significant expansion at depth, which also remains open to the west. With a total strike length of 1,200 m and growing, the Amex team believes Gratien has the potential to develop into an orebody of significant size and grade.

Notably, the new lens of mineralization was found within the rhyolite of the Upper Gratien Gold Zone, located within the Beaupré Block. The previous deepest intercepts in the western portion of Gratien were found within the andesite of the Normétal South Block. Amex believes this deep drilling has opened up a significant growth potential in the Upper Gratien Zone and appears to be on strike with the Grey Cat Zone, which is structurally compelling. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the Perron Project, Figure 2 for a plan view of the Gratien Gold Zone, Figure 3 for a longitudinal section of Gratien, Figure 4 for images of gold mineralization in Gratien, Table 1 for assay results, and Table 2 for drillhole coordinates.

Highlights include:

Deep Western Gratien Zone

PEG-24-764 returned 7.40 m of 5.15 g/t Au, including 1.70 m of 17.32 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~325 m in the Upper Gratien Gold Zone

PEG-24-767 returned 1.20 m of 20.28 g/t Au, including 0.55 m of 42.88 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~280 m in the Upper Gratien Gold Zone

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "We are impressed by the continuing growth in footprint that the Gratien Gold Zone is displaying. The zone had not been given much attention in previous years while the High-Grade and Denise Zones were being rapidly expanded upon, but with a focused drill program, Gratien is showing us what it can provide. Much more work remains to be done to continue expanding this exciting zone further at depth and to the west. The Company is excited by the prospect of higher-grade pockets within both the rhyolite of Upper Gratien and the andesite of Gratien Main. Our geological team on site has been working on improving the structural knowledge of the project. In addition, the newly discovered dike within the JT Zone is providing strong clues on the controls of the structural emplacement of gold mineralization within the entire Beaupré block and has given us exciting untested prospects that require drilling. The entirety of the Perron project remains ripe for further gold and VMS discoveries."

While today's results represent the deepest drilling to date in the western area of Gratien, all intercepts were made within 350 m of vertical depth or less, which remains to be relatively shallow. The Amex team is compelled by the expansion potential at Gratien with further deep drilling. Five drill rigs continue to operate on the Perron Project and the Company is forecasting 80,000 m of diamond drilling in 2024.

The Company also wishes to provide an update on the upcoming NI 43-101 resource estimate. Amex has decided that it will include the recently discovered JT Zone into the resource along with this year's drilling in the Gratien Zone. The Company is now aiming for a release towards the end of Q3 and remains on track for the release of the PEA in Q4. Amex would like to thank its shareholders for their continued patience as the Company strives to release a resource which highlights the growth potential of the Perron project.

Figure 2: Geological map of the Gratien Gold Zone, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au. Two main gold zones occur at Gratien, hosted in an autoclastic rhyolite of the Beaupré Block (Upper Gratien) and in the mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks of the Normétal South Block (Gratien Main).

Figure 3: Longitudinal section of the Gratien Gold Zone looking to the south. Showing contoured metal factor (Au g/t*core length) and the location of today's released drill holes.

Figure 4: Highlight photos of the Gratien Gold Zone in drillholes PEG-24-764 and PEG-24-767. Gold mineralization is associated with centimetric quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins and contains visible gold. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

Table 1: Assay results from the Gratien Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor* (MF) Zone PEG-24-732 125.45 126.50 1.05 1.28 0.71 ~90 1.34 Upper Gratien including 125.45 126.00 0.55 1.42 1.00 0.78 And 134.50 135.00 0.50 0.60 0.30 ~95 0.30 And 162.80 163.30 0.50 0.55 0.10 ~110 0.28 And 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.50 0.10 ~120 0.50 And 194.50 195.00 0.50 0.75 0.70 ~135 0.38 And 217.50 219.00 1.50 1.02 0.50 ~150 1.54 PEG-24-735 527.10 527.60 0.50 1.07 3.00 ~470 0.54 Upper Gratien And 572.20 584.50 12.30 0.59 0.88 ~520 7.27 including 572.20 574.00 1.80 2.04 3.19 3.68 including 583.00 584.50 1.50 1.23 1.00 1.85 PEG-24-747 68.00 84.00 16.00 0.45 0.14 ~55 7.24 Upper Gratien including 68.00 68.70 0.70 1.74 0.10 1.22 including 76.80 79.00 2.20 0.65 0.10 1.44 including 82.00 84.00 2.00 1.89 0.40 3.79 And 129.00 130.00 1.00 1.16 0.20 ~100 1.16 And 151.00 151.50 0.50 0.71 0.70 ~115 0.35 And 158.00 159.40 1.40 0.58 0.40 ~120 0.82 PEG-24-747 282.50 284.50 2.00 0.60 0.80 ~210 1.21 Gratien Main PEG-24-748 67.20 67.70 0.50 0.77 0.10 ~50 0.38 Upper Gratien And 80.50 81.00 0.50 1.38 0.40 ~65 0.69 PEG-24-748 291.30 292.00 0.70 2.13 0.30 ~220 1.49 Gratien Main PEG-24-749 25.30 29.30 4.00 0.66 0.36 ~20 2.64 Upper Gratien including 28.80 29.30 0.50 4.25 1.00 2.13 PEG-24-750 155.50 158.00 2.50 0.76 0.26 ~125 1.90 Gratien Main including 155.50 156.00 0.50 1.68 0.10 0.84 including 157.00 157.50 0.50 1.51 0.20 0.76 PEG-24-751 196.90 198.50 1.60 2.90 0.86 ~185 4.64 Gratien Main including 197.40 198.00 0.60 6.82 1.70 4.09 PEG-24-752 282.50 283.50 1.00 0.80 0.35 ~180 0.80 Gratien Main including 282.50 283.00 0.50 0.97 0.30 0.49 including 283.00 283.50 0.50 0.63 0.40 0.31 And 353.60 354.20 0.60 0.67 0.10 ~220 0.40 PEG-24-753 184.80 185.30 0.50 15.99 0.10 ~140 8.00 Upper Gratien PEG-24-753 227.80 228.30 0.50 1.39 0.10 ~170 0.69 Gratien Main And 331.00 332.00 1.00 0.73 0.10 ~240 0.73 And 344.30 344.80 0.50 1.11 0.70 ~250 0.56 And 361.50 362.00 0.50 0.81 0.30 ~260 0.41 PEG-24-754 203.70 205.40 1.70 0.80 0.58 ~190 1.37 Gratien Main including 203.70 204.30 0.60 0.85 1.10 0.51 including 204.30 205.40 1.10 0.78 0.30 0.86 PEG-24-755 39.50 40.00 0.50 14.54 0.70 ~35 7.27 Upper Gratien PEG-24-755 121.50 122.50 1.00 2.30 0.20 ~100 2.30 Gratien Main And 125.10 125.75 0.65 1.17 0.30 ~100 0.76 PEG-24-756 83.50 84.00 0.50 2.65 0.50 ~70 1.33 Upper Gratien And 98.50 100.00 1.50 0.92 0.10 ~85 1.37 And 160.70 167.50 6.80 0.57 0.19 ~140 3.90 including 162.90 165.20 2.30 1.44 0.35 3.31 And 176.50 178.00 1.50 1.08 0.40 ~150 1.61 PEG-24-757 240.00 240.50 0.50 0.67 0.10 ~180 0.33 Upper Gratien PEG-24-757 287.10 287.60 0.50 1.98 1.30 ~215 0.99 Gratien Main And 326.00 326.50 0.50 1.38 0.30 ~245 0.69 And 367.10 367.60 0.50 0.54 0.40 ~275 0.27 PEG-24-758 62.50 69.90 7.40 0.60 0.17 ~55 4.45 Upper Gratien including 62.50 63.00 0.50 1.98 0.70 0.99 including 67.50 68.70 1.20 1.40 0.20 1.68 And 143.00 143.50 0.50 2.10 0.20 ~110 1.05 And 154.50 157.50 3.00 1.38 0.10 ~120 4.13 And 229.50 230.00 0.50 1.59 0.40 ~175 0.80 PEG-24-758 339.00 340.50 1.50 0.71 0.20 ~250 1.06 Gratien Main And 378.00 379.00 1.00 2.28 0.10 ~275 2.28 And 409.10 409.60 0.50 0.60 0.30 ~300 0.30 PEG-24-759 24.00 25.00 1.00 0.94 0.10 ~20 0.94 Upper Gratien And 129.00 130.50 1.50 0.89 0.10 ~110 1.34 And 142.50 145.10 2.60 0.80 0.14 ~125 2.09 including 144.00 145.10 1.10 1.08 0.20 1.18 And 174.50 176.00 1.50 0.95 0.22 ~145 1.42 including 174.50 175.10 0.60 1.54 0.40 0.92 PEG-24-760 130.00 130.50 0.50 1.81 0.30 ~110 0.91 Upper Gratien PEG-24-761 228.00 229.50 1.50 0.97 0.10 ~190 1.46 Upper Gratien And 244.10 248.70 4.60 0.84 0.10 ~205 3.85 Including 244.10 244.60 0.50 1.14 0.10 0.57 Including 246.00 247.50 1.50 1.67 0.10 2.51 Including 248.20 248.70 0.50 0.62 0.10 0.31 And 317.50 318.00 0.50 6.03 3.80 ~265 3.02 Gratien Main And 390.00 390.50 0.50 0.61 0.20 ~320 0.31 PEG-24-762 109.00 110.50 1.50 0.53 0.80 ~75 0.80 Upper Gratien And 125.50 128.00 2.50 0.53 0.36 ~85 1.32 And 149.50 151.00 1.50 1.22 0.70 ~105 1.83 Gratien Main And 329.50 330.00 0.50 17.07 4.80 ~215 8.54 PEG-24-763 43.00 51.00 8.00 0.49 0.31 ~35 3.89 Upper Gratien And 111.00 111.65 0.65 3.15 0.30 ~90 2.05 PEG-24-764 429.20 436.60 7.40 5.15 2.70 ~325 38.10 Upper Gratien including 429.20 430.20 1.00 0.96 1.30 0.96 including 432.20 432.70 0.50 13.66 5.80 6.83 including 434.90 436.60 1.70 17.32 7.37 29.45 including 436.00 436.60 0.60 22.81 7.70 13.69 And 474.00 476.70 2.70 1.01 0.92 ~355 2.73 PEG-24-765 375.50 376.80 1.30 0.59 0.10 ~320 0.76 Upper Gratien And 393.00 393.50 0.50 0.53 0.40 ~335 0.26 PEG-24-765 577.30 577.80 0.50 0.68 0.30 ~480 0.34 Gratien Main PEG-24-766 163.00 163.50 0.50 2.43 0.70 ~115 1.22 Upper Gratien And 187.00 187.60 0.60 1.12 0.60 ~130 0.67 PEG-24-767 191.00 191.50 0.50 3.67 1.00 ~160 1.84 Upper Gratien And 324.80 326.00 1.20 20.28 7.70 ~280 24.33 including 324.80 325.35 0.55 42.88 16.10 23.58 PEG-24-768 137.50 138.00 0.50 1.60 0.10 ~120 0.80 Upper Gratien And 367.00 367.90 0.90 1.01 0.10 ~300 0.91 And 376.50 378.00 1.50 1.29 0.10 ~305 1.93 And 415.50 416.00 0.50 13.04 0.50 ~350 6.52 And 431.50 432.00 0.50 1.61 0.10 ~355 0.81 And 502.50 504.00 1.50 1.71 0.20 ~413 2.56 And 522.00 523.00 1.00 1.11 0.10 ~420 1.11 PEG-24-769 121.50 124.00 2.50 1.32 0.15 ~105 3.31 Upper Gratien And 331.50 333.00 1.50 1.83 0.10 ~300 2.74 PEG-24-769 562.50 569.35 6.85 0.45 0.29 ~470 3.08 Gratien Main including 568.50 569.35 0.85 1.30 0.30 1.11 PEG-24-770 224.20 225.00 0.80 0.62 0.70 ~180 0.50 Gratien Main PEG-24-771 391.10 391.70 0.60 0.81 72.00 ~300 0.49 Gratien Main PEG-24-772 295.00 296.00 1.00 5.28 0.90 ~280 5.28 Gratien Main PEG-24-773 106.50 111.00 4.50 0.50 0.11 ~100 2.23 Upper Gratien PEG-24-775 176.30 186.00 9.70 1.08 0.22 ~145 10.44 Upper Gratien including 185.20 186.00 0.80 8.63 0.80 6.90 And 265.50 272.60 7.10 0.83 0.29 ~220 5.88 And 301.00 302.00 1.00 1.27 0.10 ~245 1.27 And 379.20 379.70 0.50 1.51 0.50 ~305 0.76 *Metal Factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 2: Drillhole coordinates for today's results.

Hole ID Azimut (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PEG-24-732 5 -45 0 351 351 612540 5431042 328 PEG-24-735 194 -69 0 601 601 613498 5431152 326 PEG-24-747 210 -50 0 370 370 612578 5431229 328 PEG-24-748 220 -50 0 370 370 612578 5431230 328 PEG-24-749 215 -45 0 201 201 612475 5431081 328 PEG-24-750 228 -57 0 207 207 612475 5431081 328 PEG-24-751 230 -70 0 279 279 612475 5431082 328 PEG-24-752 174 -45 0 361 361 612567 5431236 332 PEG-24-753 192 -52 0 400 400 612932 5431142 330 PEG-24-754 205 -67 0 210 210 612647 5431022 327 PEG-24-755 183 -53 0 180 180 612664 5430979 327 PEG-24-756 190 -62 0 406 406 612567 5431237 332 PEG-24-757 211 -51 0 381 381 612841 5431127 330 PEG-24-758 211 -49 0 414 414 612931 5431142 326 PEG-24-759 200 -59 0 372 372 612841 5431127 327 PEG-24-760 205 -59 0 376 376 612566 5431237 328 PEG-24-761 202 -57 0 405 405 612931 5431143 326 PEG-24-762 187 -46 0 349 349 612566 5431238 329 PEG-24-763 225 -53 0 372 372 612842 5431127 327 PEG-24-764 203 -54 0 721 721 612857 5431283 328 PEG-24-765 206 -59 0 708 708 613230 5431254 327 PEG-24-766 216 -45 0 361 361 612566 5431247 329 PEG-24-767 227 -62 0 490 490 612566 5431247 329 PEG-24-768 200 -60 0 699 699 613057 5431298 328 PEG-24-769 205 -62 0 750 750 612857 5431284 329 PEG-24-770 206 -58 0 550 550 612265 5431273 329 PEG-24-771 217 -55 0 651 651 612481 5431336 329 PEG-24-772 212 -74 0 700 700 612265 5431274 329 PEG-24-773 180 -70 0 705 705 612483 5431337 329 PEG-24-775 200 -57 0 525 525 612679 5431305 330

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property or neighbouring projects, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements.

