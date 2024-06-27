GR Silver Updates the Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program at the Plomosas Project

Sampling Returns 2.5 m @ 1,625 g/t Ag, 14.1 g/t Au in a New Geological Structure.

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2024 - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) - is pleased to announce that it has advanced underground development and bulk sampling test mining ("BSTM") at the San Juan Area, Plomosas Project in Mexico. The BSTM program is progressing under a commercial agreement with private local operators (mining and milling operators) in the Rosario Mining District in Sinaloa. The Company has achieved the following milestones:

To date, 280 m of underground development have been completed, and 15,170 t of BSTM material have been processed from the San Juan Area, from which 235 t of concentrate have been produced, as summarized in Table 1.





The processing of BSTM material from the San Juan Area has resulted in silver recoveries ranging from 84% to 92% and gold recoveries ranging from 60% to 75%. The BSTM program has allowed the processing of lead concentrates containing high-grade silver and gold to be commercially acceptable by off-takers.





The work on-site supports the definition of a high-grade silver-gold zone not represented in the current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate, allowing better delineation of key geological controls hosting significant mineralization for future drilling.





The channel sampling program, as part of the BSTM program (Table 2), has reported high-grade results, including 2.5 m @ 1,625 g/t Ag and 14.1 g/t Au. This new zone was recently discovered, hosted by a vein/hydrothermal breccia within a NE-trending fault zone in the San Juan Area. These structures were not integrated in the current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate, creating potential for future resource expansion in the San Juan Area.





Underground control sampling during the BSTM program and site preparation has revealed new geological structures hosting silver- and gold-rich hydrothermal breccias not previously incorporated in the geological model (Figure 1).

Table 1 - Concentrate Assay Results San Juan Area Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program - June 2024

Concentrate ID Tonnes Ag g/t Au g/t Pb% 24 12 8.4 12,838 10.1 7.66 24 14 9.8 11,061 12.0 5.95 24 16 8.4 10,167 10.2 4.67 24 17 13.0 8,233 6.8 4.11 24 20 18.5 9,861 8.4 3.91 24 25 28.3 5,112 5.5 8.09 24 28 28.3 5,639 3.5 20.40 24 30 17.8 8,454 12.0 12.00 24 31 12.8 10,685 14.9 11.60 24 33 12.1 9,220 10.0 10.96 24 36 8.6 10,115 10.4 8.03 24 38 11.9 9,407 10.3 10.02 24 39 14.1 6,154 5.7 20.26 24 45P 21.7 11,420 8.9 na 24 49P 21.1 11,475 9.3 na Total Tonnes 235.0



Table 2 summarizes channel sample results obtained during recent underground development and bulk sampling in the San Juan Area.

The BSTM activities will focus on the San Juan and La Colorada Areas due to the proximity of the targets to the surface and to third party-owned processing plants. The Company is assessing the implementation of a similar BSTM program at the Plomosas Mine Area in the near term. Bulk sampling test mining within these historical mines is expected to continue throughout 2024.

The activities of the BSTM program in the Plomosas Project's historical mines are providing the Company with a low-cost platform for the definition of new targets for drilling, discovery and, potentially, resource expansion, adding key information for future project development.

Table 2 - Channel Sample Assay Results - San Juan Area Bulk Sampling Test Mining - June 2024

Sample ID East (m) North (m) RL(m) Length

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % 73534 448143.371 2550607.03 873 0.3 637 0.51 0.19 0.21 73535 448110.684 2550641.25 877 1 4 0.01 0.01 0.23 73536 448133.091 2550663.55 859 1.3 160 0.29 0.39 0.42 73537 448123.070 2550662.51 861 0.7 499 0.50 1.07 1.40 73538 448124.393 2550662.74 860 0.5 338 0.29 0.73 0.75 73539 448125.604 2550662.60 859 1 1,095 0.33 1.18 3.22 73542 448162.587 2550774.01 871 2 133 0.65 0.09 0.17 73543 448128.729 2550646.41 869 1 70 0.03 0.09 0.38 73544 448092.982 2550658.83 863 0.5 126 0.04 0.15 0.71 73548 448177.548 2550596.40 861 1.5 64 0.26 0.07 0.15 73551 448128.279 2550651.87 867 1 372 0.10 0.46 2.32 73552 448128.194 2550650.32 867 1 927 1.69 6.31 5.61 73553 448133.404 2550670.48 859 1.7 3 0.01 0.01 0.03 73554 448130.953 2550642.99 869 1 768 0.74 2.26 2.22 73556 448212.886 2550563.13 855 1.2 465 0.98 8.15 10.39 73557 448221.674 2550539.07 860 1.4 46 0.03 0.36 0.35 73558 448231.651 2550523.84 859 1.5 160 0.96 1.21 5.50 73559 448233.056 2550522.34 859 1.5 44 0.07 0.12 0.24 73560 448162.564 2550771.74 871 0.8 1 0.01 0.00 0.01 73562 448173.578 2550599.72 862 2.5 1,624 14.13 0.06 0.24

Numbers may be rounded. Results are uncut and undiluted.

QA/QC Procedures

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures, including inserting blank, duplicate, and standard samples in all sample lots sent to Act Labs de México, S.A. de C.V. laboratory facilities in Sonora, Mexico, for sample preparation and assaying. The analytical methods are four acid Digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry with Lead Fusion Fire Assay with gravimetric finish for silver above over limits. For gold assays the analytical methods are Lead Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry Lead Fusion Fire Assay and gravimetric finish for gold above over limits (>10 ppm).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo., President & COO for GR Silver Mining, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

