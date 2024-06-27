Delta Releases Complete 2024 Drilling Results, Eureka Zone in Thunder Bay, Ontario

New Results include: 1.24 g/t Gold over 22m, 1.01 g/t Gold over 19.1m and 1.56 g/t Gold over 13.2m

Kingston, June 27, 2024 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to provide final assay results from its 2024 drilling program at its 100% owned Delta-1 Gold project. A total of twenty-nine (29) drill holes and two (2) drill hole extensions were completed between January and May 2024 for a total of 9,286 metres (complete results are shown at Table 1).

The objective of the drill campaign was to increase Delta's gold inventory at Delta-1, increase Delta's knowledge of the gold deposit and to expand the deposit size through exploration holes to the east, west and at depth.

Highlights of the Complete Drilling Program: (*) Asterix indicate new results

Best results:

Drill Hole D1-24-34ext: 1.09 g/t Au over 21.0 m. Drill Hole D1-24-87: 1.66 g/t Au over 10.5 m. Drill Hole D1-24-88: 1.05 g/t Au over 12.2 m. Drill Hole D1-24-89: 1.03 g/t Au over 16.1 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-90: 15.94 g/t Au over 10.0 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-95: 1.42 g/t Au over 24.1 m. and 1.68 g/t Au over 9.0 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-96: 1.64 g/t Au over 29.5 m.

*Drill Hole D1-24-98: 1.01 g/t Au over 19.1 m.

*Drill Hole D1-24-106: 1.24 g/t Au over 22.0 m.

*Drill Hole D1-24-112: 0.98 g/t Au over 28.0 m. incl. 1.56 g/t Au over 13.2 m.

High-Grade results:

Drill Hole D1-24-87: 22.3 g/t Au over 0.8 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-89: 9.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-90: 15.94 g/t Au over 10.0 m.

incl. 57.80 g/t Au over 1.0 m. and 99.40 g/t Au over 0.90 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-93: 3.71 g/t Au over 3.2 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-96: 7.46 g/t Au over 3.5 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-98: 7.43 g/t over Au 1.5 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-107: 26.5 g/t over Au 0.8 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-112: 9.24 g/t over Au 1.0 m.



New high-grade South-Zone intersected in two drill holes:

*Drill Hole D1-24-108: 6.25 g/t Au over 1.3 m.

*Drill Hole D1-24-109: 11.40 g/t Au over 0.8 m.

Best Intercept to date in the Eastern Zone:

*Drill Hole D1-24-100: 0.49 g/t Au over 15.3 m.

*Drill Hole D1-24-101: 0.64 g/t Au over 14.0 m.

Zone was Extended to 290-300 metres vertical:

Drill Hole D1-24-17ext: 1.18 g/t Au over 12.0 m. (300 m. vertical)

Drill Hole D1-24-96: 7.46 g/t Au over 3.5 m. (290 m. vertical)

André Tessier, President, and CEO commented: "With every phase of drilling, Delta is confirming the internal continuity of the gold-mineralized system at the Eureka Zone. Drilling has now extended the zone to a vertical depth of 300 metres vertical with drill holes D1-24-96 and 17 Extension. To the east, drill holes D1-24-100 and 101 returned our best intersections yet in the Deep Blue target, at shallow depths and 180 metres apart. The technical team at Delta is now integrating this new data to the current geological model, to guide our next drilling campaign likely in the fall 2024. Meanwhile, a property-scale exploration program is underway to identify new targets on the newly expanded property that now covers an impressive 220 square kilometres. These are exciting times for Delta and we look forward to providing steady news of our progress."





Figure 1: Map showing the location of the drill holes reported in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_001full.jpg

DRILL HOLE NO Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) FROM

(m) TO

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) CORE LENGTH (m) (UTM Zone 16) D1-24-34* 290368 5385357 449 180 -70 344.3 33.00 196.00 0.76 163.00 incl. 33.00 75.50 1.31 42.50 incl. 33.00 45.00 2.08 12.00 incl. 115.50 142.00 1.11 26.50 incl. 150.00 171.00 1.09 21.00 217.00 224.10 1.17 7.10 D1-24-87 290363 5385284 455 180 45 222 35.30 45.80 1.66 10.50 incl. 41.70 45.80 3.63 4.10 65.50 70.90 1.23 5.40 102.50 121.00 0.37 18.50 192.00 192.80 22.30 0.80 D1-24-88 290539 5385267 443 180 45 294 114.00 126.20 1.05 12.20 incl. 125.30 126.20 7.24 0.90 D1-24-89 290599.02 5384971.8 455 0 45 348 169.50 171.00 4.31 1.50 199.90 216.00 1.03 16.10 incl. 215.00 216.00 9.40 1.00 276.00 282.00 1.05 6.00 294.00 313.00 0.42 19.00 D1-24-90 290658 5385194 445 180 45 300 106.00 109.00 1.38 3.00 113.00 123.00 15.94 10.00 incl. 113.80 114.80 57.80 1.00 incl. 120.20 121.10 99.40 0.90 132.40 143.50 0.64 11.10 212.50 218.30 1.60 5.80 D1-24-91 290200 5385472 435 180 45 333 236.90 246.00 1.26 9.10 D1-24-92 289882 5385500 433 180 45 228 146.80 153.00 1.42 6.20 D1-24-93 289956 5385490 429 180 48 369 113.70 116.50 1.62 2.80 262.10 267.50 2.39 5.40 incl. 263.10 266.30 3.71 3.20 328.00 332.60 1.33 4.60 D1-24-94 290101 5385475 434 180 48 270 196.00 239.00 0.64 43.00 incl. 199.10 232.50 0.72 33.40 259.00 267.50 0.68 8.50 D1-24-95 290155 5385476 437 180 43 264 56.60 81.50 0.76 24.90 99.25 106.90 0.85 7.65 143.00 157.00 0.43 14.00 165.90 167.00 3.67 1.10 181.00 190.00 1.68 9.00 incl. 181.00 182.00 11.50 1.00 205.30 242.10 1.08 36.80 incl. 205.30 229.40 1.42 24.10 D1-24-96 289886 5385598 427 182 45 474 225.10 242.60 0.36 17.50 358.50 388.00 1.64 29.50 incl. 384.50 388.00 7.46 3.50 D1-24-17ext 289682 5385634 421 180 44 103.6 389.60 407.00 0.87 17.40 incl. 395.00 407.00 1.18 12.00 and 399.00 401.20 3.16 2.20 D1-24-97 289190 5385772 422 180 45 420 NSR D1-24-98 290663 5385378 432 180 45 459 218.50 220.00 7.43 1.50 233.50 252.60 1.01 19.10 incl. 244.00 247.00 4.58 3.00 279.00 289.00 0.66 11.10 372.00 378.00 0.67 6.00 D1-24-99 291427 5384496 452 0 45 603 NSR D1-24-100 291427 5384725 460 0 45 351 182.70 198.00 0.49 15.30 D1-24-101 291265 5384994 443 180 45 177 102.00 116.00 0.64 14.00 D1-24-102 290903 5384770 452 0 45 473.3 NSR D1-24-103 290101 5385305 447 180 60 267 10.90 19.40 0.33 8.50 31.20 48.00 0.45 16.80 D1-24-104 290200 5385302 452 180 45 168 4.50 15.00 0.97 10.50 incl. 4.50 8.40 2.04 3.90 45.50 56.40 0.67 10.90 incl. 45.50 50.50 1.11 5.00 97.30 102.50 0.66 5.20 138.50 144.00 0.91 5.50 D1-24-105 290308 5385296 454 180 45 150 7.80 46.00 0.32 38.20 98.50 106.50 0.71 8.00 132.80 140.50 0.59 7.70 D1-24-106 290405 5385284 456 180 45 459 52.70 90.00 0.53 37.30 incl. 64.00 77.30 0.85 13.30 104.00 126.00 1.24 22.00 D1-24-107 290464 5385291 447 180 45 174 21.00 21.80 26.50 0.80 62.00 67.10 0.44 5.10 115.70 124.50 0.67 8.80 153.00 165.80 0.60 12.80 D1-24-108 290450 5384900 463 0 45 150 30.00 31.30 6.25 1.30 D1-24-109 290450 5384700 468 0 45 399 228.00 228.80 11.40 0.80 D1-24-110 290666 5385154 446 185 45 201 144.40 150.80 0.44 6.40 D1-24-111 290600 5385155 448 180 45 102 16.00 36.30 0.44 20.30 D1-24-112 290630 5385200 443 180 45 171 59.00 87.00 0.94 28.00 incl. 66.00 79.20 1.56 13.20 97.00 110.00 0.48 13.00 119.00 120.00 3.51 1.00 127.00 128.00 9.24 1.00 D1-24-113 290747 5384911 452 0 45 372 129.00 136.00 0.43 7.00 184.00 192.50 0.53 8.50 308.00 315.70 0.36 7.70 328.90 341.70 0.53 12.80 D1-24-114 290527 5384496 452 0 55 372 NSR D1-24-115 289910 5385623 428 180 55 549 258.90 270.00 0.46 11.10 incl. 263.00 270.00 0.60 7.00

TABLE 1: Complete table of results at the Delta-1 Project in 2024 to date.

*The intercepts of drill hole D1-23-34 include the intercepts of the initial 144m of the hole drilled in 2023 and previously reported.

Discussion of Results (see sections at figures 2 to 20):

With the exception of only three drill holes, all drill holes encountered the intense alteration zone that hosts the typical gold mineralization. Furthermore, gold was intersected in twenty-eight (28) of thirty-one (31) drill holes. This is a testament to the strength and intensity of the gold mineralizing system. In the case of drill hole D1-24-97 it appears to have been drilled below an ore shoot within the mineralized structure, while drill hole D1-24-114 needs to be extended.

Drilling within the previously defined gold mineralized zone: From 2019 to 2023, Delta drilled on widely spaced centres (generally 100m spacing) and defined a two (2) kilometre long gold zone from surface to 250 metres vertical. The 2024 drill holes continue to confirm the continuity of the mineralization within the mineralized envelope previously defined with widely spaced drilling from 2019 and 2023.

Eastern Expansion: The results of drill holes D1-24-101 and D1-24-100 returned the highest-grade and widest gold mineralization so far in the "Deep Blue" target within strongly altered volcanics and conglomerates. Albeit at a lower grade for now, the intersections effectively extend the gold mineralized zone to a strike length of 2.5 kilometres with a short hiatus at drill holes D1-23-49 and 50. The area will need more drilling to prove the untapped potential of the area.

New South Zone: Drill holes D1-24-108 and D1-24-109 were designed to test a south-dipping resistivity anomaly approximately 300 metres south of the Eureka zone. The two holes intersected high grade mineralization over narrow widths in silica replacement and magnetite zones. The two holes were drilled on the same section with the zone correlated over 140 metres down-dip. In 2023, drill hole D1-23-55 intersected the same horizon 100 metres to the west, returning 2.63 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. This new zone will need additional drilling and may provide a high-grade gold zone that would complement the Main Mineralized Zone.

Depth Extension: Three holes drilled at depth have intersected the strongly altered zone at depths of up to 300 metres vertical. Two of the drill holes are well mineralized with intercepts of 1.18 g/t gold over 12.0 metres and 7.46 g/t over 3.5 metres in drill holes D1-24-17ext and D1-24-96 respectively.

Geological Discussion

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt approximately 50 kilometres west of the City of Thunder Bay. The newly expanded property covers 220 square kilometres and a 32 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone. Gold mineralization at Eureka, occurs within a broad corridor of highly altered (ankerite-calcite-silicification and albitization) rocks exhibiting highly anomalous gold values of up to 0.2 g/t gold. Higher-grade mineralization within this corridor is associated with a stockwork of quartz-ankerite-pyrite-gold veinlets, with increased density of these veinlets generally proportional to increased gold grade. The gold mineralized zones have so far been intersected for a strike of approximately 2.5 kilometres, with a higher-grade segment extending for nearly one kilometre. So far, the mineralized zone extends from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 300 metres. Mineralization strikes approximately 100 to 120 degrees azimuth, with a dip of 75-80 degrees north (shallower dips of 50N are observed in the western portion of the zone). Higher-grade, wide ore shoots are observed from surface and appear to be plunging approximately 40 degrees towards the west, within this structural corridor. Similar ore shoots are often observed in structurally controlled gold deposits and often occur with a certain periodicity. The currently defined ore shoots are open at depth.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this press release were performed at AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories is accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Sample preparation was performed in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Sampling and analytical procedures are subject to a comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control program that includes duplicate samples, blanks, and analytical standards.

The following assaying protocol was adopted at Delta-1 to reduce the assay variability due to nugget effect caused by visible gold:

If visible gold is observed in the sample or within the assumed mineralized zone, the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

If no visible gold is observed or outside of the mineralized zones, an initial assay is performed by 50 g Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t gold, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawed in half lengthwise and half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at Delta's core storage facilities. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sequence of samples on site as quality assurance and quality control in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Persons

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101. He has supervised the drilling program in the field and reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building on a large gold inventory 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over a strike length of 2.5 km, from surface to a vertical depth of 300 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 220 square kilometres and Delta has identified a 5 km long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

FIGURES 2 TO 20 BELOW SHOW CROSS SECTIONS OF THE 2024 DRILLING

GOING FROM WEST TO EAST AND LOOKING EAST.





Figure 2 Vertical section 289200E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_004full.jpg





Figure 3 Vertical section 289700E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_005full.jpg





Figure 4 Vertical section 289880E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_006full.jpg





Figure 5 Vertical section 289950E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_007full.jpg





Figure 6: Vertical section 290100E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_008full.jpg







Figure 7: Vertical section 290150E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_009full.jpg







Figure 8: Vertical section 290200E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_010full.jpg





Figure 9: Vertical section 290300E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_011full.jpg





Figure 10: Vertical section 290360E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_012full.jpg





Figure 11: Vertical section 290400E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_013full.jpg





Figure 12: Vertical section 290450E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_014full.jpg





Figure 13: Vertical section 290540E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_015full.jpg





Figure 14: Vertical section 290600E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_016full.jpg





Figure 15: Vertical section 290625E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_017full.jpg





Figure 16: Vertical section 290660E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_018full.jpg





Figure 17: Vertical section 290750E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_019full.jpg





Figure 18: Vertical section 290900E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_020full.jpg





Figure 19: Vertical section 291265E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_021full.jpg





Figure 20: Vertical section 291425E looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/214599_96c3b7f214b1abf4_022full.jpg

