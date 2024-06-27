Allegiant Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, June 27, 2024 - Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUAU) (OTCQX:AUXXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on June 25, 2024. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 95% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution.

As a result of the approved resolutions:

Davidson Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

The number of directors was set at three with the following nominees elected as directors: Peter Gianulis, Shawn Nichols and Norman Pitcher.

The Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan was re-approved.

Following the AGM, the Company appointed Norman Pitcher (Chair), Peter Gianulis and Shawn Nichols to its Audit Committee and Shawn Nichols and Norman Pitcher to its Compensation Committee.

Gordon Bogden did not stand for re-election at the Company's AGM. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Bogden for his contribution as a director of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns five highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Allegiant's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside are amenable to heap leaching.

