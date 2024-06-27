First Nordic Metals Reports Significant Discovery at Paubäcken Project in Northern Sweden

NewsDirect CEO Taj Singh joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting results from the company's recent belt-scale glacial till geochemical survey and drilling program at its Paubäcken project in Northern Sweden. This project is located 30 km south of the company's resource-stage Barsele project.



Singh announced a significant discovery at the Brokojan target, identifying it as a large orogenic gold system with a multi-element pathfinder till anomaly. Together with the adjacent Harpsund target, these two targets now form a large, semi-continuous southeast-northwest trending anomaly extending over a 5.5 km strike. The results also indicated an extension of bedrock anomalism along the Aida structural target by approximately 1 km to 1.5 km, which has now been tested and confirmed for gold mineralization.



The company, established in March 2024, boasts a significant land package in this region. It owns a major gold belt with 100 km of striking length and a 2.4-million-ounce gold project in joint venture with Agnico. Additionally, First Nordic Metals holds a greenstone belt project in Finland, containing a maiden resource of over 300,000 ounces of high-grade gold.First Nordic Metals plans to continue advancing these targets to the drill testing stage with follow-up exploration programs scheduled for 2024 including diamond drilling.



Contact Details



Proactive North America



+1 604-688-8158



na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/first-nordic-metals-reports-significant-discovery-at-paubacken-project-in-northern-sweden-816635712



