Rover Appoints Thomas Powell as Technical Advisor and Community Relations Manager

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2024 - Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO0) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Powell to its advisory board.

Thomas Powell

Mr. Powell is a graduate of the University of Louisville graduate with BA in Mathematics and Chemistry. 40 years specialty minerals experience focusing on specialty clays. He holds two patents: (1) IVY BLOCK clay-based poison ivy preventative; and, (2) RHEOPOUR oxidized polyethylene rheological additive for high temperature drilling fluids. From 1987 - 1990 he developed water washed HECTORITE organoclay additive based upon Franklin Wells Hectorite (IMVITONE 38H), including the marketing of truckload quantities to paint & coatings industry and drilling industry. Mr. Powell managed the IMV Nevada specialty clay mining operation in Amargosa Valley from 2006 to 2011 (now owned and operated by Lhoist North America). Mr. Powell was also the Manager of Clay Operations for Western Lithium/Lithium Americas from 2011 to 2019. He is familiar with potential markets for by-products of LITHIUM extraction from clay process. He has been an Amargosa Valley resident since 2006.

Judson Culter, CEO, states "Tom will fill an immediate need for our Community Relations Manager role in Amargosa Valley. He will also bring expertise to our exploration team once we're ready to commence exploration drilling at our Amargosa lithium clay projects. Through our conversations with Tom, it is clear that any future exploration plans should also focus on the bentonite, hectorite, and colemanite potential of our clay projects in Amargosa. I'm also thrilled that I'll be able to have Tom at my side as we continue to hold town hall information sessions in the Amargosa Valley."

Paddy Moylan, President, states: "The work continues! It is great to welcome Tom to the team. Tom has a wealth of experience which will help with our forward plans. I look forward to more news flow hitting the market."

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company is focussed on the permitting and exploration of the LGL project, a claystone lithium project in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada, USA.

